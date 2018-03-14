BMW M8 and Range Rover Velar SVR Testing as 2018 Nurburgring Season Starts

As winter starts to loosen its grip, track officials have opened the most famous piece of tarmac in the world, the Nurburgring. Naturally, the spies were also there to capture the action.

5 photos



Obviously, the most important ones have been mentioned in the video. There's the BMW M8, the flagship for both the BMW and M "brands"... until the



Just like in our earlier spyshots, the M8 isn't looking production-ready yet. Features like the headlights or quad exhaust system are obviously provisional. But the 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine can be heard. Unfortunately, the test engineers didn't put any kind of sideways show for us.



The SUV body is all covered up in camouflage, but its unmistakable engine sound compensates, making everything else on the track that day seem discreet.



The Audi TT facelift also took to the track, its dual exhaust pipes being indicative of a normal four-cylinder engine. At least two of everything

It's pretty obvious that the big three German automakers brought multiple cars to the Nurburgring yesterday. You've got several versions of the 3 Series and 5 Series, two C63 models, wagons, coupes and sedans.



Audi's TT is accompanied by a couple of weirdos, a red R8 that has to drive slowly and let the 44-cylinder coupe keep up and an



We also see more BMW M3 than we'd care to count and a couple of old Toyota Yaris hatchbacks, joined by two 265/275 versions of the old Megane RS 3-door and three Aston Martin V8 Vantages.



