Ford to Recall 1.3 Million Cars Because Steering Wheel Might Detach

A major recall has been announced on Wednesday by Ford in North America, on account of an issue which may pose a serious risk to the drivers.

The recall was announced after Ford received news of two accidents with one injury caused by the drivers losing steering control of their cars. There are in all 1,378,637 vehicles in North America affected by the issue, all



Ford says the affected Fusion models have been assembled at two of its plants, Flat Rock and Hermosillo, while the faulty Lincoln MKZ originates from the Hermosillo facility. The Ford reference number for this recall is 18S08.



“Dealers will replace the steering wheel bolt on the vehicle with a longer bolt with more robust thread engagement, and larger nylon patch placed properly for proper torque retention - at no cost to customers,” says Ford detailing the fix.



Separately, roughly 6,000 Focus and Fusion models will be recalled due to possible premature clutch lining wear, that could lead to cracks around the outer edge of the pressure plate and excessive heating. Paired with leaking transmission fluid, for instance, the fault could lead to engine compartment fire.



This is the second serious safety issue announced by Ford in less than a month. In February, the carmaker released an imperative



