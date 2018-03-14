TopCar Stinger GTR Carbon Edition Based on Porsche 911 Turbo Cabrio Is Golden

Saver for the 918 Spyder hypercar, this looks like the most exotic Porsche we've ever seen. Russian tuner TopCar has outdone itself with another carbon fiber body kit, this time added to a 911 Turbo Cabriolet.

24 photos



TopCar's 911 is a complete game-changer. At the front, we see a new hood design, a revised front bumper with chunky blades and aggressive fenders with vents baked right into the carbon.



Next come the doors, which receive new carbon mirrors and a top piece of carbon trim, connecting to the rear fenders. Wider and more aggressive, the tuned Turbo model also sports a huge wing fixed to its trunk. The small engine deck has been revised with extra scoops that feed the thirsty 3.8-liter mill.



The rear bumper is pretty magical too, thanks to two carbon weaves that meed down the middle of the car. A new exhaust system features squared-off pipes and should produce a throatier sound in combination with new engine software that boosts the output to 750 horsepower. Take that Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster!



The same super-light material can also be found inside the 911, on the steering wheel, the dash, the seat backs and the door panels.



However, we're more concerned with all the gold. And yes, that is real gold coating the gear shifter, steering wheel paddles, door handles, the buttons for the electric seats or the air vents. This is matched by the bright yellow stitching that stands out against the black leather.



Not surprisingly, there's only going to be 3 of these Stinger GTR Carbon Editions. Of course, not all have gold interiors.