Zlatan Ibrahimovic's 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Has This Awesome Spec

We've already brought you multiple real-world sightings of the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS and, as more owners take delivery of their machines we'll continue to do so, while obviously focusing on the examples packing special specs. Well, when it comes to the Rennsport Neunelfer sitting before you, the owner is just as special as the vehicle, since we're talking about Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
The Swedish soccer star, who currently plays for Manchester United, was spotted driving his 700 hp animal last Friday, as he used the supercar to get to the British team's practice (we came across the images showcasing the moment on Edo Competition owner Edo Karabegovic's Facebook profile).

The ball magician only returned to training three weeks ago and it appears he has yet to make a full recovery following a previous injury - the 36-year-old experienced a serious knee issue back in November last year.

Ibrahimovic is expected to leave the team this summer when his contract expires. The player hasn't denied the fact that he's weighing the option of moving to the U.S. and becoming active in the MLS (Major Soccer League), with LA Galaxy having already shown interest in the Swede.

Returning to Ibrahimovic's four-wheeled athlete, his GT2 RS packs the purist-friendly Weissach Package, which makes the machine lighter. Keep in mind that this trim allows the rear-wheel-drive special to blitz the Nurburgring in 6:43, a lap time that means the Zuffenhausen machine is still the holder of the Nordschleife production car lap record.

The machine seems to be dressed in GT Silver Metallic, an overly popular hue for this badge, while the list of optional extras fitted to the car includes goodies such as the all-LED headlights with black inner graphics.

Come to think of it, the GT2 RS isn't Ibrahimovic's most expensive toy. Far from it, really, since the VIP aficionado is well known for his love of cars. For instance, we showed you his Ferrari LaFerrari back in 2017.

And since we mentioned Manchester United, we'll remind you that the team's manager also has a thing for cars. In fact, the boss visited the Jaguar factory to help build his F-Pace.
