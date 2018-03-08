autoevolution
Slate Grey 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Rendering Looks Like a Stealth Bomber

8 Mar 2018
by
The first owners of the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS have already taken delivery of their rear-wheel-drive monsters and all we have to do now is wait for more specs to show up.
8 photos
Guards Red 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS in HollandGuards Red 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS in HollandGuards Red 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS in HollandGuards Red 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS in HollandGuards Red 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS in HollandGuards Red 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS in HollandGuards Red 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS in Holland
Nevertheless, we've brought along something that will help Porschephiles pass the time, namely a render that portrays the Rennsport Neunelfer in Slate Grey.

This is the kind of Paint to Sample shade that contrasts with the uber-aggressive lines of the GT2 RS, which is why it holds a special place in the garage that is our heart.

The pixel play we have here comes from an Instagram label that helps aficionados built their dream configuration.

We're looking at a machine that packs the Weissach Package, a detail that allows the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS to blitz the Nurburgring in 6:47.

This number has allowed the Neunelfer to grab the Nurburgring production car lap record. And, as ferocious as the 700 hp Porsche seems, the machines that might grab that record now that the Ring is opening its gates for the 2018 season are considerably spicier, with the McLaren Senna being a brilliant example of such a challenger.

We'll remind you that the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS is part of a greater plan that has seen the German automotive producer introducing no less than four 991.2 specials in under a year.

The other three rear-engined delights are the 911 GT3 (let's not forget the Touring Package), the 911 GT3 RS, which just made its debut at the Geneva Motor Show and the Carrera T, which is the only non-GT member of this flat-six quartet.

Speaking of which, you might wonder how the Carrera T handles a battle with the least menacing member of Porsche's current GT family, namely the said GT3 TP.

Well, we brought you such a circuit fight earlier today, with German magazine throwing the two Porschas at each other over in Italy - all we can tell you here is that the Carrera T delivered impressive results.

 

