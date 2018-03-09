Did Porsche GB Ban PTS Colors on GTs as a Trade-Off for Getting More RHD Cars?

We have to admit we initially came to this topic for the sharp-looking Gulf Orange 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 in the image gallery. Nevertheless, before we get to the impressive spec of the car, we need to address the matter of Paint to Sample GT cars in the UK.

According to the said source, British customers theoretically can't choose to have their current GT cars dressed in Paint to Sample shades, with this expected to have been some sort of compromise made to maximise the number of right-hand-drive cars built.



In fact, here's what the registry had to say on



As it often happens in most industries out there, business sometimes has its magicians, which is probably how the Gulf Orange GT3 we have here came to be. So let's focus on the machine.



Back in the days when advertising wasn't burdened by the tons of [drop random area of interest here] correctness it has to face in the present era, Porsche came up with a memorable punchline for the 993 Turbo incarnation of the 911: kills bugs fast. Well, with the youngsters that enjoyed this slogan on their bedroom walls (you'll find the poster in the gallery above) having grown up meanwhile, it's no surprise that those of them who are fortunate enough to have welcome Neunelfers into the garages remember that slogan and even include it in their specs.



We've talked about such shenanigans in the past and here we are, bringing you another 911 that features "Kills Bugs Fast" on its door sills. When we



As we mentioned, this rear-engine animal is dressed in Gulf Orange, but the care features an array of



When it comes to the exterior, the list includes the Gulf Orange-covered door triangle and side skirts, along with the matte black side decals and Porsche script (rear wing). Oh, and let's not forget the carbon door mirror caps and the satin black trim of the mirrors.



Orange has also made its way inside the GT3, with this being used as a contrasting hue (the main color of the cabin is black). The vivid shade is featured on the steering wheel 12 o'clock marker, the stitching for the leather surfaces related to the air vents.



