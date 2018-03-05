Black 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package Shows Sleek Stripe Package

We've been keeping an eye out for real-world sightings of the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package and yet only a handful of these almost wingless animals have shown up (keep in mind that the car does pack a Gurney flap on top of the active rear wing shared with the Carrera).

It's worth noting that this example of the six-speed manual special edition was spotted in Antwerpen, Belgium. Well, the time has come to enjoy a fresh 2018 GT3 TP, with this spec steering clear of the uber-clean images many could expect from the car.To be more precise, the black main hue of the Porscha is mixed with a stripe package, one that allows the rear-engined monster to stand out. As such, the sides of the car, along with the top section, are adorned with grey stripes. Then we have the yellow "Porsche" script in the doors, with the color also being used on the brake calipers, which means this Zuffenhausen hero is gifted with the optional PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) hardware.Sure, the Touring Package spec means this Neunelfer might not spend all that much time on the track. However, we must keep in mind that the lighter carbon-ceramic brakes also reduce unsprung weight, which brings benefits on both the coziness and dynamic fronts.Speaking of the car's use, here's to hoping this Porsche doesn't get the garage queen treatment - the collector car aura of the configuration means we can't ignore this risk.We must also mention the Xenon headlights of the car, which come with black inner graphics, along with the silver wheels.As for the cabin, the exterior pictured we have here, which come from Autogespot , allow us to notice a few spicy details, such as the yellow seatbelts and the full bucket seats. Note that the Sport Chrono Package is also present, as shown by the chronograph adorning the top of the dashboard.It's worth noting that this example of the six-speed manual special edition was spotted in Antwerpen, Belgium.