Porsche Panamera Ute Rendering Looks Like a Racing Slipper

4 Mar 2018, 0:19 UTC ·
by
Back about a year ago, we called the AMG GT Shooting Brake a "clown show." Now we're back with more footwear, as there's a Porsche Panamera rendering that looks like a racing slipper.
April Fools is just around the corner, and this image somehow seems perfect for the occasion. Obviously, any German car that's been turned into a pickup truck will remind us of the BMW M3 they made a couple of years ago.

That thing raised quite a few eyebrows, as would this Panamera conversion. I mean, why would you take a luxury four-door German car worth about $200,000 and completely ruin it?

Honestly, Rain Prisk has made a hobby out of offending people with his renderings, and we like it. Hopefully, there will be a mobile game with his tuned creations, now that he works at Ubisoft.

While a Panama ute would look like a slipper, this is a racing slipper. Is there such a thing? We bet that Ferrari or Porsche sells a $100 plastic flipflop somewhere. That go-faster look is delivered by a Rocket Bunny-style body kit with fuller front and rear fenders.

A new front bumper has been gifted with a carbon fiber adjustable splitter, while the standard hood has been replaced by a vented one. We wouldn't our racing shoe to overheat.

Big wheels have also been fitted with fat rear tires. Those things give us all sorts of weird ideas. Why would you make a Porsche Panamera ute? Naturally, because you want to drift it. Let's just imagine that this sport was invented in the Alps instead of Japan. You'd have this thing competing with the M6 Gran Coupe or even a lowered SUV.

And by the way, as weird as a Porsche pickup truck sounds, such a thing has been built. Check out this 928 6-wheeler.
