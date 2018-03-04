Porsche Panamera Ute Rendering Looks Like a Racing Slipper

More on this:

1 Mid-Engined BMW M8 Rendered as Next-Generation Model Looks Stunning

2 Mid-Engined Dodge Viper Rendered as C8 Chevrolet Corvette Rival

3 Mid-Engined GT-R Rendered as the Supercar Nissan Never Built

4 McLaren 720S Shooting Brake Rendered as the British Grand Tourer We Need

5 Pagani Huayra Shooting Brake Rendered as Front-Engined Frankenstein