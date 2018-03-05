Grigio Telesto 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Has the Lamborghini Color Touch

Presenting the first known PTS Grigio Telesto Metallic (Z69) 991.2 GT3, just delivered to Circle Porsche in Long Beach, California. This example sports the PDK, wheels in satin black with outer lip in Guards Red, PCCB, LED headlights in black, and full bucket seats. Grigio Telesto is originally a Lamborghini color, having debuted on the Gallardo Superleggera in 2006. And since then, it has not only become a staple color for Lamborghini, but also found itself on cars of other marques - particularly the newest generation of BMWs through their Individual Program. Many thanks to @crmcgregor from Circle for the heads up on this car and photos fresh from its delivery. More photos to come after PDI. Paging @arobahn03 and @vorsteinerpeter. #PTSRS

