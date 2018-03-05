autoevolution
Grigio Telesto 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Has the Lamborghini Color Touch

Now that Porsche dealers from across the globe are taking delivery of Paint to Sample 2018 GT3s, the owners' need for individuality has reached sky-high levels. However, there are certain uber-custom configurations out there that allow these Porschas to stand out even when compared to others of their kind. Case in point with the Grigio Telesto GT3 sitting before you.
Now, as Lamborghini aficionados know, this hue comes from the Sant'Agata Bolognese automaker's palette, having been introduced on the Superleggera incarnation of the Gallardo back in 2006.

However, this is far from the first time when we see the hue covering a machine wearing a BMW or a Porsche badge.

The Neunelfer we have here has recently landed at Porsche Long Beach in California, so, night shots aside, the Zuffenhausen hero will enjoy plenty of sun.

Looking past the main hue of the car, we find satin black weels featured Guards Red lips (this CCX option seems to be popular among GT car owners and here's a 2019 GT3 RS packing such a feature).

Black was also used for the inner graphics of the optional all-LED headlights of the car.

Yellow is also part of this Neunelfer's color mix, with the shade being used for the brake calipers of the 500 hp animal (this means the 911 is fitted with carbon-ceramic brakes).

As for the cabin of this 991.2-generation Porsche 911 GT3, the most important elements are the full bucket seats and the PDK gear shifter - together with the said stopping hardware, these bring the ideal configuration for spending time on the track, so we expect this GT3's life to include plenty of rumble strip adventures.

This is a brilliant occasion to remind you that there are plenty of Gen 2 GT3 specs that include a manual tranny, proving that bringing back the three-pedal option was a brilliant choice for the German automotive producer.

 

