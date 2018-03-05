Mercedes-Benz Diesel Plug-In Hybrid Models Confirmed For Geneva Debut

The output of the electric motor for both models is projected at 90 kW (122 PS; 121 horsepower) and 440 Nm. In terms of combined system output, Mercedes-Benz is willing to share the torque for the time being. And at 700 Nm (516 pound-feet), it’s more torque than the G500
has to offer from a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8.
Electric range is estimated at 50 kilometers on the New European Driving Cycle
, working out at 31 miles. The electric motor takes its mojo from a 13.5 kWh battery, which can be charged at 3.6 and 7.2 kW. At a wallbox, for example, it takes two hours to charge to 100 percent. From a conventional socket, make that seven hours.
According to Mercedes-Benz
, the third-generation plug-in hybrid technology also improves on top speed. In all-electric mode, the car can be driven at 140 km/h (87 miles per hour), up from yesterday’s 130 km/h (81 mph). Eco Assist technology is also featured, using satellite navigation data to set up the powertrain for efficiency.
In total, there are four drive modes to choose: Hybrid, E-Mode (electric only), E-Save (more engine, less electric motor), and Charge (battery charging on the move). Going on sale in Europe in late summer, the two hybridized
models will join the flagship of Mercedes-Benz’s eco-friendly lineup: the S 560 e full-size luxury sedan.
Combining the suck-squeeze-bang-blow of a 3.0-liter V6 with an electric motor, the S 560 e is rated 2.1 liters per 100 kilometers on the combined cycle, with CO2 emissions estimated at 49 grams per kilometer. Although it shares the 13.5-kWh battery and 90-kW electric motor with the C- and E-Class, the hybridized S-Class
is also NEDC-rated 50 kilometers despite the added heft.