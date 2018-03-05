autoevolution
Pre-show Coverage:  2018 Geneva Motor Show  
 

Mercedes-Benz Diesel Plug-In Hybrid Models Confirmed For Geneva Debut

5 Mar 2018, 15:45 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
In addition to the long-anticipated Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe four-door land missile, the 88th Geneva Motor Show will see the three-pointed star take the veils off two new models. These are the diesel plug-in hybrid versions of the C-Class and E-Class, both of them relying on the OM 654 turbocharged inline-four engine.
4 photos
Mercedes-Benz plug-in hybrid lineupMercedes-Benz diesel plug-in hybrid C-Class T-ModellMercedes-Benz diesel plug-in hybrid C-Class T-Modell
The output of the electric motor for both models is projected at 90 kW (122 PS; 121 horsepower) and 440 Nm. In terms of combined system output, Mercedes-Benz is willing to share the torque for the time being. And at 700 Nm (516 pound-feet), it’s more torque than the G500 has to offer from a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8.

Electric range is estimated at 50 kilometers on the New European Driving Cycle, working out at 31 miles. The electric motor takes its mojo from a 13.5 kWh battery, which can be charged at 3.6 and 7.2 kW. At a wallbox, for example, it takes two hours to charge to 100 percent. From a conventional socket, make that seven hours.

According to Mercedes-Benz, the third-generation plug-in hybrid technology also improves on top speed. In all-electric mode, the car can be driven at 140 km/h (87 miles per hour), up from yesterday’s 130 km/h (81 mph). Eco Assist technology is also featured, using satellite navigation data to set up the powertrain for efficiency.

In total, there are four drive modes to choose: Hybrid, E-Mode (electric only), E-Save (more engine, less electric motor), and Charge (battery charging on the move). Going on sale in Europe in late summer, the two hybridized models will join the flagship of Mercedes-Benz’s eco-friendly lineup: the S 560 e full-size luxury sedan.

Combining the suck-squeeze-bang-blow of a 3.0-liter V6 with an electric motor, the S 560 e is rated 2.1 liters per 100 kilometers on the combined cycle, with CO2 emissions estimated at 49 grams per kilometer. Although it shares the 13.5-kWh battery and 90-kW electric motor with the C- and E-Class, the hybridized S-Class is also NEDC-rated 50 kilometers despite the added heft.
Mercedes-Benz diesel 2018 Geneva Motor Show PHEV mercedes-benz c-class Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Autonomous Driving Levels Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Immortal ICE King NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ C-Class T-Modell (S205)MERCEDES BENZ C-Class T-Modell (S205) CompactMERCEDES BENZ C-Class (W205)MERCEDES BENZ C-Class (W205) CompactMERCEDES BENZ S-Class Maybach (X222)MERCEDES BENZ S-Class Maybach (X222) LuxuryMERCEDES BENZ A-Class (W177)MERCEDES BENZ A-Class (W177) CompactMERCEDES BENZ G-CLass (W464)MERCEDES BENZ G-CLass (W464) Large SUVAll MERCEDES BENZ models  