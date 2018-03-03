Pascha Red Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet Is a Nod to the 356

Here is a very special one. A brand new PTS Pascha Red (pascharot; non-metallic UNI; W15) 991.2 C2 Cabriolet, shared with us from a recent Cars & Coffee in Greenville, South Carolina by local reader @carolinacarspotter. Pascha Red, a color I am featuring for the first time, was one of the Special Colors (sonderfarbe) for the 356 from 1950-52. It is very evident that a lot of thought went into this build. Exterior wise, it wears the SportDesign front fascia, ceramic brakes, and painted rear apron. Inside, the natural leather interior in Espresso/Cognac is highlighted by houndstooth inserts on the Adaptive 18-way seats with piping and 911 embroidery in Espresso. The Cognac leather of the manual gear lever and boot is possible by checking the “Customization Package, Manual Gear Lever” option. Otherwise the standard color is black, even with all the other interior leather options checked. Note the cabriolet roof in brown as well. Many thanks again to Phil for the photos. What are your thoughts on this example? #PTSRS

A post shared by PTSRS | Will Lee (@ptsrs) on Mar 2, 2018 at 12:03pm PST