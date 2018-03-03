Pascha Red Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet Is a Nod to the 356

In fact, this configuration is the richest we've seen for far, with the sportscar easily qualifying for the role of a Porsche Exclusive rolling statue.
The Cabriolet was recently spotted at Cars & Coffee in Greenville, South Carolina, with its Pascha Red hue sweeping afficionados off their feet.
It's worth mentioning that Pascha Red was one of the special colors used for the Porsche 356 between 1950 and 1952.
Going past the main hue, we have to mention the Sport Design package of the car, as well as the banana-colored calipers, which signal the presence of PCCB
(Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) hardware.
And the cabin spec is just as special as the exterior details of the open-air model. To be more precise, Expresso and Cognac leather covers the interior, while the 18-way adaptive seats come with houndstooth inserts, as well as Espresso 911 embroideri and piping.
Even the gear lever for the manual tranny comes in Cognac leather, while the cloth roof of the Zuffenhausen hero comes in brown. Come to think of it, it would be difficult to come up with a more elegant spec for a 991.2.
Returning to the GT specials we mentioned in the intro, we'll remind you that real-world sightings of the 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS are not just a fantasy, even though the track special has yet to make its Geneva debut - the move is scheduled for next week.
In fact, last time we discussed such a matter, we showed you a Stormtrooper spec GT3 RS
that had been shared by Porsche brand ambassador Mark Webber.
