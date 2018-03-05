Mansory Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo Shows 911 GT3 RS-Like Air Extractors

With the Geneva Motor Show set to opens its gates to the press tomorrow, we've already taken a glance at a few goodies that will debut at the Swiss venue. And the tuning side of the show promises to be uber-strong this year, with the latest example of this coming from Mansory and targeting the Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo.

Returning to the Mansory Panamera Sport Turismo, there are two main elements that (re)define the exterior of the car.



The first has to do with the tuner having used multiple 911 flavors for inspiration when developing this project. Starting with the nose of the supercar, the vents we find here remind us of the Neunelfer's GT incarnations.



Then we have the air extractors on the front wings, which resemble the elements on the 911 GT3 RS and GT2 RS.



We should also mention the wheels of the machine, which seem to borrow a few styling cues from the new-age interpretation on the Cookie Cutter wheels delivered by the



As for the second element mentioned above, this involves the special finish for the carbon fiber elements decorating the car - the list involves the said nose air vents, the vented hood, the air extractors mentioned above (the front wings also include another pair of vents), the door mirrors, side skirts, the rear wheel arch intakes, as well as the aggressive rear spoiler and the diffuser-like rear valance.



The tuner has also showcased the cabin of the machine, where we find a combination of two-tone leather with multiple finishes. In terms of the trim, we might be dealing with an odd mix of wood and carbon fiber, but the official image in the gallery above doesn't quite make things clear.



