Gulf Blue 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 with Lava Orange Wheels Shocks Texas

Another brand new PTS Gulf Blue (gulfblau; non-metallic UNI; 328) 991.2 GT3 has been delivered, this time in Houston, Texas. This example sports the manual, wheels painted in Lava Orange (via CXX), PCCB, LED headlights in black, and full bucket seats. Outside it has orange side decals done via CXX to match the wheels. No interior photos yet, but there appears to be painted trim in Gulf Blue in lieu of aluminum, as well as painted seat inserts trim in Lava Orange. Many thanks to @easycars from Porsche North Houston for the first photos of this car. What are your thoughts on this example? #PTSRS

A post shared by PTSRS | Will Lee (@ptsrs) on Feb 28, 2018 at 4:05am PST