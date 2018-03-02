Gulf Blue 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 with Lava Orange Wheels Shocks Texas

This Neunelfer, which recently landed at Porsche North Houston, also makes use of Lava Orange, which was the launch color for the 991.1 GT3 RS
. The shade is used for the wheels and the stripes adorning the sides of the vehicle.
The list of optional goodies packed by this rear-engined machine also includes the all-LED headlights with black inner graphics and the PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) hardware.
And while we don't have any image of the cabin, if we zoom in on the exterior pics, we can notice a few spicy details. As such, the cabin trim seems to come in Gulf Blue, while the full bucket seats, which are shared with the all-mighty 918 Spyder, packing Lava Orange inserts.
As is the case with many Paint to Sample 2018 GT3s we've shown you over the past months, the car we have here comes in three pedal trim. And since the 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS, which will make its debut next week at the Geneva Motor Show, has maintained the badge's PDK-only form, stick shift 2018 GT3s are even more special.
Some of you might find the color combo on this Porscha exaggerated. Well, allow us to remind you that the previous GT3 we showed
you also featured Gulf Blue as the main shade, while coming with a Lava Orange wheel.
That's right, we only mentioned a single wheel, since each of the vehicle's rims comes in a different shade, as follows: Acid Green (driver's side, front), Gulf Orange (passenger's side, front), Ruby Star (driver's side, rear) and Mint Green (passenger's side, rear).
As for the interior of the said flat-six wielder, this features hybrid deviated stitching that mixes Lava Orange with Acid Green.
