New Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo Gets TechArt GrandGT Body Kit

Well, it was bound to happen. After Porsche finally released a shooting brake version of the Panamera, TechArt got hold of one and customized it just in time for Geneva.

This firm specializes in all-things Porsche, and they've steadily gotten better at the body kits. This one bears the same



Hiding under an exciting shade of dark metallic green is a myriad of custom components. The front is dominated by a new bumper who's GT3-style top vent gives way to a sculpted hood. Want a carbon fiber splitter? Of course, you can have that!



The widebody treatment increases the already massive width of the Panamera by another adds 80 mm or 3.1 inches, which is most noticeably seen around the rear arches. The GrandGT sports fender flares and side skirts that integrate into the existing body, unlike the Liberty Walk look. However, they aren't for everybody.



Our view was from the back of the car until we saw the custom interior they created. Classic tanned leather covers nearly everything, including the floor. Techart creatively used colors when cross-stitching the seats, even on the black Alcantara roof.



Obviously, this combination looks like your grandpa's belt and thus clashes with the tech-heavy Panamera interior. However, we have a sneaking suspicion this will be a top-rated car at the Geneva Motor Show where the official debut will take place.



The stance has naturally been lowered onto some 22-inch Formula IV wheels. Want more power? This used to be a "standard" 550 horsepower Turbo, just like the one HP and 900 Nm (66 lb-ft).



