New Liberty Walk Widebody Kit Lamborgini Aventador Roadster Spotted in Geneva

With the Geneva Motor Show set to open its doors this week, we are now prepared to be swept off our feet by a plethora of supercars. Carmaker efforts aside, aftermarket developers have also prepared quite an effort for the Swiss venue, with one of the sweetest development of the kind coming from Liberty Walk, which has prepared a new widebody kit for the Lamborghini Aventador Roadster.

10 photos



As you can see, the 2018 LB Walk Aventador Roadster comes with extra-spicy elements, which are spread throughout the car. For instance, the front apron is adorned with a pair of winglets on each side - the exposed carbon hood also deserves our attention.



And if we check out the side of the supercar, we'll notice the wide rear fenders come with air intakes, while the section of the side skirts places underneath the said element packs racing-grade aero bits.



While the rear wing is the first thing that draws attention when checking out the posterior of the machine, the complex diffuser is perhaps even more extreme.



We also have to mention the vivid hue play adorning the engine compartment, which highlights the presence of a naturally aspirated V12 mill.



As for the rolling goodies fitted to the car, these we supplied by Forgiato, featuring a concave profile.



If the new Liberty Walk Aventador Roadster seems extreme, we'll remind you that the automaker took the automotive realm by surprise earlier this year, when it came up with a kit for the



Fortunately, the widebody approach didn't feature an actual Miura, with the machine being based on a Ford GT40, which is probably a replica too.



Nevertheless, with the body kits and piece being accompanied by the kind of camber angle that can easily start a debate, the development remains as questionable as possible. The Japanese tuning specialist has offered us a few images of the package on Facebook, while the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine wearing the fresh goodies has also been spotted on the road near Geneva, as you'll be able to notice in the first images above - lens tip to Autogespot for the pic.As you can see, the 2018 LB Walk Aventador Roadster comes with extra-spicy elements, which are spread throughout the car. For instance, the front apron is adorned with a pair of winglets on each side - the exposed carbon hood also deserves our attention.And if we check out the side of the supercar, we'll notice the wide rear fenders come with air intakes, while the section of the side skirts places underneath the said element packs racing-grade aero bits.While the rear wing is the first thing that draws attention when checking out the posterior of the machine, the complex diffuser is perhaps even more extreme.We also have to mention the vivid hue play adorning the engine compartment, which highlights the presence of a naturally aspirated V12 mill.As for the rolling goodies fitted to the car, these we supplied by Forgiato, featuring a concave profile.If the new Liberty Walk Aventador Roadster seems extreme, we'll remind you that the automaker took the automotive realm by surprise earlier this year, when it came up with a kit for the Lamborghini Miura Fortunately, the widebody approach didn't feature an actual Miura, with the machine being based on a Ford GT40, which is probably a replica too.Nevertheless, with the body kits and piece being accompanied by the kind of camber angle that can easily start a debate, the development remains as questionable as possible.