Mansory Ferrari 812 Superfast Shows Lots of Carbon Fiber ahead of Geneva Debut

Last year's Geneva Motor Show brought us the Ferrari 812 Superfast and this year's edition of the Swiss event will once again see the Maranello creation getting under the spotlights. Nevertheless, the 812 we'll get this year comes in aftermarket form, having been given a thorough makeover by Mansory.

And we can say the same about the cabin, where a sea of red leather will probably be accompanied by a custom steering wheel. There's no point in hiding the fact that we find the said tuner's visual work as an assault on the factory cues of the 812 Superfast. Then again, if Mansory didn't find customers for its massaged V12 Fezzas , it would stop touching them. And this is hardly the case, with the company's 812 program following those introduced for the the F12 Berlinetta and the 599 GTB.For now, all we have is the image above, with the machine set to make its official debut later this week at the said venue.As usual, Mansory offers a full visual transformation, with the package using plenty of carbon fiber. And the front end, along with the hood, best illustrate the special finish chosen for the parts built from the wonder material.We'll go over the side skirts, the door mirrors and the front wing air extractors quickly, but the posterior of the car certainly grabs one's attention. And the massive wing fitted to the 812 Superfast isn't the only reason for this, since we've also expected a reworked diffuser to be present.Then we also have the wheels, whose black finish is mixed with contrasting lips finished in red.Mansory enjoys playing with the engine compartment contents of the cars it touches and the 812 Superfast should be no exception. As such, we're expecting the 6.5-liter naturally aspirated heart of the Maranello beast to be taken past its 800 hp factory output.And we can say the same about the cabin, where a sea of red leather will probably be accompanied by a custom steering wheel.