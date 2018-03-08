Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package vs. 911 Carrera T Track Battle Proves a Point

In theory, both the Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package and the 911 Carrera T have similar aims, having been born as back-to-basics models that cater to the hooning needs of purists.

The two Zuffenhausen heroes were thrown at each other by Sport Auto. We're talking about a German publication that can be considered an authority in terms of independent track testing, with many of the Nurburgring lap times we enjoy coming from this source.



The Carrera T and the GT3 TP were put through their high-speed paces on Monza's Steilkurven, but the banked adventure isn't the main focus here. That title goes to the chronograph fight that took place on the Autodromo di Modena.



And the most important aspect is the more tail-happy nature of the GT car. The Carrera T also loses the aural battle, with its turbocharged nature only highlighting the importance of Porsche maintaining naturally aspirated models in the 911 lineup.



We'll remind you that the pair of rear-engined delights we have here is part of a greater plan that has seen the German automotive producer introducing no less than four 991.2 specials in under a year.



As for the two 911s not mentioned so far, we're talking about a pair of Rennsport machines, namely the GT2 RS and the GT3 RS. In fact, the latter has made its debut earlier this week at the Geneva Motor Show, with Porsche also using the Swiss venue to showcase its electric future with the help of the



