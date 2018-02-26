autoevolution
 

2018 Porsche 911 Carrera T 0-164 MPH Acceleration Test Is One For The Purists

26 Feb 2018
This is an awesome time to be a Porschephile, with the automotive producer's GT division having introduced three new goodies in under a year. We're talking about 991.2 specials like the GT3 (Touring Package included), the GT2 RS and the recently-landed GT3 RS, with the latter still completing the final stage of its testing. However, we mustn't forget another special edition that has hit the market recently, namely the 2018 Porsche 911 Carrera T.
The T suffix means we're looking at a back-to-basics approach, one that makes the car slightly friendlier to the scales (we're talking about 3,142 vs. 3,175 lbs).

Another important change comes from the shorter gear ratios and this is where the piece of footage at the bottom of the page steps in. The clip brings us a real-world take on the rear-engined delight, namely and acceleration test.

Thus, we get to see the 370 hp Porscha going from standstill to 264 km/h (make that 164 mph), with the camera being focused on the instrument cluster. We'll mention that while you can have the Carrera T in both PDK and three-pedal form, the example used for this test comes with the seven-speed stick shift.

Alas, the 2018 Porsche 911 Carrera T comes with a drawback that's not exactly easy to ignore, namely its pricing premium. This sits at $11,000, which pushes the MSRP of the machine past the $100,000 level.

Now, you might be wondering how the Carrera T is like when the driver isn't just focusing on straight-line shenanigans. Well, we'll remind you that we recently brought you a review for the special edition, which was delivered by the gearheads over at Carfection (spoiler alert: the review contains hooning, jumping and all).

P.S.: Returning to the 911 GT3 RS we mentioned in the intro, here are a few real-world sightings of the newcomer (Racing Yellow, Lizzard Green, Chalk).

