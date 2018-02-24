Acid Green 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Looks The Part in Texas

There aren't many Porsche 911s that stand out more than the 2018 GT3 we're here to show you. And that's because the aero-dictated styling cues of this rear-engined hero are dressed in Acid Green.

7 photos



As if the main shade of the car wasn't crazy enough, the GT3 also comes with hood and side decals, which are finished in a different shade of green (pixel tip to



Oh, and Acid Green can also be found on the wheels, where it is used for the outer lips - the rims are finished in Satin Black. And we must mention the banana-colored calipers, which signal the presence of PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) hardware.



While we don't have any shots of the interior, we can mention that the cabin holds three pedals, along with the full bucket seats, which are shared with the 918 Spyder.



And do you know what other Neunelfer can be had with these seats? The 2019 GT3 RS. The Rennsport machine landed earlier this week, with the newcomer borrowing quite a lot of tricks from the 991.2 GT3 and



For instance, the 700 hp Neunelfer has lent its hood-mounted NACA ducts, side skirts and rear wings to the GT3 RS.



Then we have the suspension bits: as is the case on the GT2 RS, the rubber bushings have been replaced with solid mount ball joints.



As for the GT3, the RS model uses an evolution of the first's new naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six. The unit delivers 20 hp while maintaining the 9,000 rpm redline, thanks to a more aggressive ignition and camshaft setup, along with a new intake and a titanium exhaust.



