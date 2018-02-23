Porsche 961 Paris Dakar Rendered as the 911 Rally Car Porsche Never Built

Nowadays, Porsche-involving rallying efforts are limited to a few internal combustion lunatics who modify 911s and thrill the audience with rear-engined slides. However, things weren't always so.

The 953 was basically a reworked 911, featuring a 300+ flat-six, rugged terrain suspension and, of course, all-paw hardware, which earned it the 911 4x4 nickname.



The following seasons saw Porsche replacing the 953 with the rallying incarnation of the 959. Interestingly, this wasn't the only motorsport-destined version of the Carrera GT's predecessor, with the also-959-based 961 serving tarmac racing duties.



In fact, the 961 was born as a Group B proposal in 1986, but the demise of the dangerous class meant no more than a single unit was built. As such, it's not difficult to understand why Porschephiles were left wishing for more.



Well, we're here to quench that thirst with a version of the Porsche 961 that's more than ready to tackle any form of terrain.



The 961 Paris Dakar rendering we have here comes from



As such, this Porscha is envisioned as a true offroader, with the uber-solid hardware underneath the car being enough to get one in a day-dreaming mood. And zooming in on the pixel play we have here only amplified the said effect.



