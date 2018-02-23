2019 Porsche 911 (992) Says Hello In Official Teasers, Electrification Confirmed

What’s this revision that Porsche’s going to make to the Neunelfer? “Two years ago I’d have said no way
[to an electrified 911],”
commented August Achleitner, the man in charge of the 911 model line. Although Achleitner clings on to the flat-six school of thought, “he can, nowadays, imagine an electric motor in the 911.”
That’s right, ladies and gentlemen! Some sort of hybridization will happen at some point during the life cycle of the 992 generation, and there won’t be turning back from there. There’s another element of evolution that needs to be highlighted, something that might upset purists. And that something is complete turbocharging.
The 991.2
take on the GT3 RS is rumored by enthusiasts and people in the know that it might be the last 911 with a free-breathing boxer under its hood. This possibility, and the sheer performance of the 520-horsepower thrill machine, more than justifies the starting price of €195,137 (or $188,550) with delivery.
On the flip side, the manual transmission is here to stay as the 911 transitions to the next generation of the breed
. Another tell-tale sign that some things will never change is the steering wheel. More to the point, autonomous driving technology won’t affect the credo of the beloved Neunelfer, which is a driver’s car first and foremost.
An evolution of the MMB platform serves as the building block of the 2019 Porsche 911, with an evolution of the 3.0-liter twin-turbo boxer serving as the entry-level engine in the newcomer. The Turbo and Turbo S
, meanwhile, are anticipated to soldier on with the 3.8-liter, modified to produce 592 and 630 ponies, respectively.
Look forward to the 2018 Paris Motor Show in October for the world debut of the 992, with the Carrera family first in line for reveal.