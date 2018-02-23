autoevolution
 

Hyundai Kite Dune Buggy Concept Doubles as a Jet Ski

Nearly two weeks ago, Hyundai and its partner in crime, Turin-based Istituto Europeo di Design (IED) presented the first two images of the Kite concept vehicle, which will be presented in the beginning of March at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show.
With little time left until that event, Hyundai released this week a few additional images and some more details about the concept buggy that will likely never see production.

To be shown in Geneva as a 1:1 scale styling model form built by NewCast Services, the Kite has been designed as a two-passenger vehicle that, when and if the need arises, can turn into a single-seat jet ski. Unfortunately, none of the photos show the Kite in the jet ski configuration.

The buggy is, according to Car Body Design, 3,745 mm long, 2,235 mm wide and 1,455 mm high. The body of the concept is built on a monocoque chassis and features lines which are intended to connect three of the primordial elements: air (because it is called Kite), earth and water (because it could function in both cases).

Powering the dune buggy are four brush-less motors placed inside the wheels. When it turns into a jet ski, forward motion is achieved thanks to a water jet turbine.

Fifteen students from the IED worked on the design of the Hyundai Kite, from nine different countries: Great Britain, India, China, Mexico, South Korea, Guatemala, Romania, Italy, and Venezuela.

The vehicle was designed at IED’s mobility lab, together with the European Design Center of South Korean manufacturer Hyundai.

“The idea that drives an international network to take part to such an important venue is to give free rein to a young and uncontrolled energy, re-organise it under the direction of important partners, developing visions and train designers with good skills and a promising future,” said Riccardo Balbo, Dean IED Italy according to the source.
