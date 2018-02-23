autoevolution
 

2019 Porsche 911 (992) Interior With Manual Gearbox Revealed by Prototype

23 Feb 2018, 12:46 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Ever wondered what kind of news could take Porschephiles' attention away from the just-landed 991.2 GT3 RS? Well, the answer comes from the image above, a spyshot that fully reveals the dashboard of the next-gen 2019 Porsche 911. And yes, the lever adorning the center console confirms the fact that the 992 incarnations of the Neunelfer will come with a manual, dismissing the PDK-only rumors.
19 photos
2019 Porsche 911 (992 Generation) teaser2019 Porsche 911 (992 Generation) teaser2019 Porsche 911 (992 Generation) teaserSpyshots: 2020 Porsche 911 TurboSpyshots: 2020 Porsche 911 TurboSpyshots: 2020 Porsche 911 TurboSpyshots: 2020 Porsche 911 TurboSpyshots: 2020 Porsche 911 TurboSpyshots: 2020 Porsche 911 TurboSpyshots: 2020 Porsche 911 TurboSpyshots: 2020 Porsche 911 TurboSpyshots: 2020 Porsche 911 TurboSpyshots: 2020 Porsche 911 TurboSpyshots: 2020 Porsche 911 TurboSpyshots: 2020 Porsche 911 TurboSpyshots: 2020 Porsche 911 TurboSpyshots: 2020 Porsche 911 TurboSpyshots: 2020 Porsche 911 Turbo
The shifter we have here does appear to sport the seven-forward-speed patters we met on the 991.2 models. And while the sharper six-speed manual remains reserved to Porsche's GT cars, we'll remind you that the seven-speed manual has gotten better since its introduction on the facelifted 991, with the generation change expected to make it even more pleasant to use.

As for the PDK-equipped models, the rumor mill talks about the new shifter skipping the "+/-" possibility, which means the only way to manually control the double-clutch tranny will be through the paddles on the steering wheel.

Right behind the shifter, we find the controls for the seat heating/ventilation, as well as those that control the canvas top (the spied prototype is a Cabriolet model). However, we can't help but wonder if the cupholder placed pretty close to the shifter (albeit much lower) won't bring trouble during spirited driving.

As with the current car, the climate control unit sits close to the center dash. Nevertheless, the air vents have migrated from the top of the latter area to its base, while the controls for the hardware of the car (think: suspension, electronic nannied) have migrated from the center console to just above the said vents (here's to hoping you don't have a cheeky passenger). The upper center dash now holds a generous infotainment screen.

When it comes to the instrument cluster, which has been previously spied, the Neunelfer has kept its analog center-mounted tach. As with the 2018 Panamera, there are two screens flanking the rev counter - here you'll see them replicating four instrument, an ode to the 911's traditional five-instrument dash.

Given the popularity of the current 911's 918 Spyder-inspired steering wheel, with its driving mode selector dial, the design of the newcomer's whel doesn't bring a radical transformation. Zooming in on the image, we notice plent of controls on the horizontal spokes, which should be used for the dashboard and infotainment displays.

All in all, the cabin of the 992-generation Porsche 911, which should make its debut by the end of the year, feels cleaner, thanks to the fewer buttons, but the interior manages to maintain the retro flavor that defines the Neunelfer.

P.S.: As for the rest of the details of the 992-generation, we'll remind you that we previously talked about the Carrera and the Turbo models, while we also discussed the market arrival schedule for most of the lineup's members.

In fact, the hottest rumors out there currently talk about a plug-in hybrid 911 - while its arrival has been all but confirmed, we'll have to wait and see if this lands with the inital .1 range or the .2 mid-cycle revamp.
2019 Porsche 911 Porsche 911 Porsche 992 porsche 911 sportscar spyshots
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Immortal ICE King NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Who's Your Number One? Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 Carrera TPORSCHE 911 Carrera T CoupePORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C)PORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C) CompactPORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982)PORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982) Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport TurismoPORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo LuxuryPORSCHE Cayenne TurboPORSCHE Cayenne Turbo Medium SUVAll PORSCHE models  