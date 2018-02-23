2019 Porsche 911 (992) Interior With Manual Gearbox Revealed by Prototype

The shifter we have here does appear to sport the seven-forward-speed patters we met on the 991.2 models. And while the sharper six-speed manual remains reserved to Porsche's GT cars, we'll remind you that the seven-speed manual has gotten better since its introduction on the facelifted 991, with the generation change expected to make it even more pleasant to use.
As for the PDK-equipped models, the rumor mill talks about the new shifter skipping the "+/-" possibility, which means the only way to manually control the double-clutch tranny will be through the paddles on the steering wheel.
Right behind the shifter, we find the controls for the seat heating/ventilation, as well as those that control the canvas top (the spied prototype is a Cabriolet model). However, we can't help but wonder if the cupholder placed pretty close to the shifter (albeit much lower) won't bring trouble during spirited driving.
As with the current car, the climate control unit sits close to the center dash. Nevertheless, the air vents have migrated from the top of the latter area to its base, while the controls for the hardware of the car (think: suspension, electronic nannied) have migrated from the center console to just above the said vents (here's to hoping you don't have a cheeky passenger). The upper center dash now holds a generous infotainment screen.
When it comes to the instrument cluster, which has been previously spied, the Neunelfer has kept its analog center-mounted tach. As with the 2018 Panamera, there are two screens flanking the rev counter - here you'll see them replicating four instrument, an ode to the 911's traditional five-instrument dash.
Given the popularity of the current 911's 918 Spyder-inspired steering wheel, with its driving mode selector dial, the design of the newcomer's whel doesn't bring a radical transformation. Zooming in on the image, we notice plent of controls on the horizontal spokes, which should be used for the dashboard and infotainment displays.
All in all, the cabin of the 992-generation Porsche 911, which should make its debut by the end of the year, feels cleaner, thanks to the fewer buttons, but the interior manages to maintain the retro flavor that defines the Neunelfer.
P.S.: As for the rest of the details of the 992-generation, we'll remind you that we previously talked about the Carrera
and the Turbo
models, while we also discussed the market arrival schedule
for most of the lineup's members.
In fact, the hottest rumors out there currently talk about a plug-in hybrid 911 - while its arrival has been all but confirmed, we'll have to wait and see if this lands with the inital .1 range or the .2 mid-cycle revamp.