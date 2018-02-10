autoevolution
 

Next-Generation Porsche 911 Release Dates Explained, Mystery Limited Edition Too

This is an awesome time to be a Neunelfer enthusiast. Porsches are now more popular than ever and there's a rich bouquet of 991.2 specials, such as the GT3 (Touring Package included), the almost-here GT3 RS (here's a leak) and, of course the GT2 RS. Nevertheless, we can also look forward to the next incarnation of the rear-engined animal, which is scheduled to debut by the end of the year.
Speaking of the new 911's debut (the 992 label might not show up), we're here to show you a timeline for the introduction of the various models. Put together by Porsche owner and YouTuber Nick Murray, the chart you'll find in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page shows one the expected debut and the (US) market arrival time for models like the Carrera range, the GT3, the Turbo and, of course, the GTS.

As many of you are aware, one has a few months to wait between the official debut and the market arrival of a machine, so if you happen to be in the market for a Neunelfer, make sure you plan the purchase accordingly.

For the record, while the vlogger mentions the expected 2018 Paris Motor Show debut for the newcomer, we have to explain that the French venue takes place in October, not November, as mentioned in the clip.

Meanwhile, we'll remind you that both the next-gen Carrera and the Turbo have been spied multiple times.

And while we're not sure about the special edition planned for the .1 version of the new 911, we can tell you that the .2 mid-cycle revamp is set to deliver a hybrid revolution.

While a plug-in hybrid model delivering GTS levels of performance is all but confirmed, we could also see a second gas-electric model. The latter might mark a switch from the Turbo S to the Turbo S E-Hybrid badge, as is the case with the second-generation Panamera and the third-gen Cayenne.

