Porsche Doubles Electric Vehicles Investment to 6 Billion Euro

Having already announced its commitment to invest heavily in the development of plug-in hybrids and purely electric vehicles, German manufacturer Porsche
upped the ante on Monday by stating that the initial 3 billion euros ($3.73 billion) investment would be doubled to 6 billion ($7.47 billion)
Porsche's electric dreams will be built around the Mission E
, which will receive, together with variants and derivatives, 500 million euros (623 million). The electrification and hybridization of the existing product range would be supported with 1 billion euro (1.24 billion), and several hundred million would be invested in the development of new technologies, charging infrastructure and smart mobility.
Expansion of the current manufacturing facilities to incorporate the production of electric vehicles is also taken into account. Porsche is already working on adapting the Zuffenhausen facility to be able to produce electric drives.
At the core of the EV revolution at Porsche, the Mission E electric super car uses an electric motor that develops more than 600 hp and will require under 3.5 seconds to reach 100 km/h from a standstill. Porsche says the battery would be charged in as little as 15 minutes. Each charge is supposed to be good for 400 km (248 miles).
To make charging easier for future clients, Porsche plans to roll out, together with the BMW, Daimler and Ford, 400 rapid charging stations along the major European traffic routes by 2020, most of them located at Porsche dealers.
“We are doubling our expenditure on electromobility from around three billion euro to more than six billion euro”,
says Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche. “Alongside the development of our models with combustion engines, we are setting an important course for the future with this decision.”
Currently, Porsche has three hybrid versions in its line-up, two of them variants of the Panamera and one Cayenne SUV
