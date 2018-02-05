autoevolution
 

Porsche Doubles Electric Vehicles Investment to 6 Billion Euro

5 Feb 2018, 13:54 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
Having already announced its commitment to invest heavily in the development of plug-in hybrids and purely electric vehicles, German manufacturer Porsche upped the ante on Monday by stating that the initial 3 billion euros ($3.73 billion) investment would be doubled to 6 billion ($7.47 billion)
37 photos
Porsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E Concept
Porsche's electric dreams will be built around the Mission E, which will receive, together with variants and derivatives, 500 million euros (623 million). The electrification and hybridization of the existing product range would be supported with 1 billion euro (1.24 billion), and several hundred million would be invested in the development of new technologies, charging infrastructure and smart mobility.

Expansion of the current manufacturing facilities to incorporate the production of electric vehicles is also taken into account. Porsche is already working on adapting the Zuffenhausen facility to be able to produce electric drives.

At the core of the EV revolution at Porsche, the Mission E electric super car uses an electric motor that develops more than 600 hp and will require under 3.5 seconds to reach 100 km/h from a standstill. Porsche says the battery would be charged in as little as 15 minutes. Each charge is supposed to be good for 400 km (248 miles).

To make charging easier for future clients, Porsche plans to roll out, together with the BMW, Daimler and Ford, 400 rapid charging stations along the major European traffic routes by 2020, most of them located at Porsche dealers.

“We are doubling our expenditure on electromobility from around three billion euro to more than six billion euro”, says Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche. “Alongside the development of our models with combustion engines, we are setting an important course for the future with this decision.”

Currently, Porsche has three hybrid versions in its line-up, two of them variants of the Panamera and one Cayenne SUV.
Porsche Mission E Porsche electric vehicle BMW Daimler
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Who's Your Number One? Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 Carrera TPORSCHE 911 Carrera T CoupePORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C)PORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C) CompactPORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982)PORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982) Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport TurismoPORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo LuxuryPORSCHE Cayenne TurboPORSCHE Cayenne Turbo Medium SUVAll PORSCHE models  