autoevolution
 

Porsche 911 Turbo S Sets 7:17 Nurburgring Lap (Sport Auto), Beats Official Time

8 Feb 2018, 15:57 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
While we still have to wait for March to see the Nurburgring opening its gates for the 2018 seasons, it seems the good news from last year keeps arriving. And the latest adventure of the sort involves a Porsche 911 (of course). This time around, the Turbo S has managed to set a lap time that beats the official number, despite this being an independent test.
9 photos
Porsche 911 Turbo S Sets 7:17 Nurburgring LapPorsche 911 Turbo S Sets 7:17 Nurburgring LapPorsche 911 Turbo S Sets 7:17 Nurburgring LapPorsche 911 Turbo S Sets 7:17 Nurburgring LapPorsche 911 Turbo S Sets 7:17 Nurburgring LapPorsche 911 Turbo S Sets 7:17 Nurburgring LapPorsche 911 Turbo S Sets 7:17 Nurburgring LapPorsche 911 Turbo S Sets 7:17 Nurburgring Lap
To be more precise, a 991.2 Turbo S manhandled by Sport Auto's Christian Gebhardt managed to blitz the infamous German track in 7:17.11.

Note that Zuffenhausen had talked about a 7:18 Green Hell number for the 580 hp beast, albeit with this being an estimate and not the result of an actual lap.

The said German magazine is an authority in the field and yet we're used to its times sitting behind those delivered by automakers.

Now, before anybody mentions that the new Ring time places the Turbo S three seconds ahead the GT3 RS, there are a few things we need to mention.

For one thing, the 7:20 lap time for the Rennsport Neunelfer belongs to the 991.1 model, since the 991.2, which has recently leaked online, is set to make its debut next month, at the Geneva Motor Show.

And since the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 has already proven it can one-up the Turbo S by quite a margin (think: a 500 hp model delivering a 7:12.7 chronograph number), we're expecting the revised GT3 RS to be a member of the sub-7 club.

Speaking of which, this is a brilliant opportunity to remind you that the 991.2 GT2 RS still holds the Nurburgring production car lap record, having delivered a 6:47 stunt.

Unfortunately for Porschephiles, we're expecting the new season to see the 700 hp Neunelfer losing its crown. From the 755 hp 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 to the 800-pony McLaren Senna (this is a one-million car), there are plenty of competitors willing to bring home the Ring trophy.

Meanwhile, you can check out the 991.2 Turbo S, with its rather conservative handling, tearing up the Nordschleife on Pirelli P Zero Corsa N0 rubber in the video below.

porsche 911 turbo s Porsche 911 Porsche supercar Nurburgring
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Autonomous Driving Levels Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Who's Your Number One? Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 Carrera TPORSCHE 911 Carrera T CoupePORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C)PORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C) CompactPORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982)PORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982) Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport TurismoPORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo LuxuryPORSCHE Cayenne TurboPORSCHE Cayenne Turbo Medium SUVAll PORSCHE models  