2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Facelift (991.2) Leaked, Looks Great In Mamba Green

5 photos



Drive took the article down immediately after publication, but Google’s cache function works like magic in this sort of situation. As expected, the driver-oriented 911 is scheduled to debut at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, with the configurator going online sometime in February.If it wasn’t obvious enough, the Mamba Green exterior color of the demo vehicle is all-new. Likely the last hurrah of the 991.2, the refreshed GT3 RS borrows goodies from the GT3 and GT2 RS, with the hood boasting two NACA ducts for that go-faster look anyone would expect from an RS-branded 911.Compared to the 500-horsepower GT3, the GT3 RS develops 520 metric horsepower from a naturally aspirated boxer engine displacing 4.0 liters. That’s 20 more horsepower than the pre-facelift , though there’s no word on torque at the present moment. In any case, look forward to at least 460 Nm (339 pound-feet) on full song and the fast-shifting PDK transmission.The modifications brought forward by the 991.2 phase translated to quicker acceleration (3.2 seconds to 100 km/h) and increased top speed (312 km/h or 194 mph). If it weren’t for the thumpin’ great rear wing and corner-carving setup, the GT3 RS would’ve been even faster than that.Up front, the 20-inch wheels are wrapped in extremely sticky tires that measure 265/35. The rear is a little more aggressive, boasting 21-inch wheels with 325/30-section rubber. Options? The 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS has some of those too, including six-point seat belts and a roll cage.There’s talk of an RS Touring option with a manual transmission and ducktail spoiler, but nothing is official in this regard at the time of writing. It proven true, the RS Touring would be the 911 GT3 RS to have, full stop.