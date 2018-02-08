Lamborghini Urus Already Spotted on the Road, Looks Majestic In Real Life

The Sant'Agata Bolognese machines you can see in the Facebook photos above is dressed in Blue Eleos, with the images coming via Shmee150
. As for the Grigio Lynx example found in the Instagram post at the bottom of the page, this shows us a more restrained spec.
Keep in mind that we also showed
ou a Giallo Auge incarnation of the Urus last week, with the all-so-yellow SUV
posing next to an Aventador packing yellow headlights. And while the said light clusters remind us of the motorsport world, the Raging Bull duo stands for a combo that allows one to see the Lamborghini badge ever day of the week.
Another important step in the plan to bring the Urus to the market has to do with the Nurburgring lap time of the thing.
You see, Lamborghini didn't care too much about Ring numbers until a few years ago. Under the pressure of aficionados talking about Lambos being just for the show, the Italians set out to play the au contraire
card.
It all started with the Aventador Superveloce, whose 6:59 Green Hell number placed it extremely close to the Porsche 918 Spyder. Then the Huracan Performante came along, proving that naturally aspirated engines still have something to say - the spiced-up V10 supercars set a Nordschleife production car record with a lap time of 6:52, remember?
And while that record may have fallen meanwhile, as the trophy now sits in Porsche's cabinet (think: GT2 RS, with its 6:47 time), the Sant'Agata Bolognese engineers are working to complete the development of the Aventador SV facelift
(expect a different nameplate).
Returning to the Urus, you can expect this to set a new SUV record once the infamous German track opens its gates to the public for the 2018 season next month. Note that the title currently sits with the 7:51.7 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio.
