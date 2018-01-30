autoevolution
 

Lamborghini Aventador Successor Rendered as Countach-Terzo Millennio Mashup

With reports on Lamborghini preparing a hybrid successor for the Aventador (more on this below), we've brought along a rendering that shows what can happen when Lamborghini's retro and futuristic styling cues come together.
The pixel play we have here mixes the iconic lines of the Countach with those of the stunning Terzo Millennio concept - the latter has EV spelled all over it, promising a supercapacitor-based all-electric propulsion future.

Now, you might wonder what Khyzyl Saleem, the digital artist behind the stunt, had in mind when he came up with this render: "Another Countach Fusion I've wanted to do since I saw the glorious Lamborghini Terzo Millennio,"

Returning to the idea of a gas-electric replacement for the Aventador, the epicenter of this news earthquake came from Motor Authority, which spoke to Lamborghini’s Research and Development Director Maurizio Reggiani at the Detroit Auto Show.

With the new Aventador we must decide what will be the future of the super sports car in terms of electric contribution,” the exec told Motor Authority. “What way to manage the weight coming from electrification, and to be able to guarantee every way to have the DNA of a super sports car.

And the aficionados that would prefer to see a hybrid Lamborghini instead of a twin-turbo one aren't few. This is a good opportunity to remind you that the Italians have already tested the waters with the Asterion concept that showed up in 2014.

Until we get to see what the Raging Bull has in store for the gas-electric future sitting beyond 2020, we'll remind you that the Italian engineers are currently completing the development of the Aventador Superveloce replacement.

The V12 special was recently spied, with the world wide web introducing a rendering based on the spyshots. And you can expect a combustion-only beast with around 800 horses on tap.
