Lamborghini Addict Buys Torched Murcielago for $1,200, Wants to Revive It

5 Feb 2018, 16:37 UTC ·
by
Sure, dream cars might have migrated from posters on bedroom walls to smartphone wallpapers, but Lamborghini has remained the kind of brand that can keep one awake at night. As such, it's only natural to see gearheads from around the world doing just about anything for getting their hands on a Raging Bull.
Nevertheless, it seems that certain people are even read to get over the risks associated with fire damage when it comes to adorning their driveway with a Sant'Agata Bolognese machine.

And the freshest example of this comes from 4Chan (via Reddit), where a member of the board decided to grab himself a Murcielago. Since the man claims to be a modest earner, he went for the mother of budget purchases, grabbing a burned down example for $1,200.

"My first impressions of the car was, despite what you see, quite positive. It looked a lot less rekt than I thought it'd be. The fire damage was mostly confined to the cabin only and while there was also some damage to the frame most of it seems to have just happened when it was being towed out later on so it won't be too difficult to fix," the aficionado explained.

The man threw multiple photos of his ash collection online, explaining that the fire appears to have started from the cabin, not the engine compartment.

And while he might be right (for instance, the wiring and the battery are hardly damaged), this still doesn't help with the frame damage risk.

Then again, the Lamborghini fan seems to be determined to get over any issues, be it life-threatening or not: "As bad as it looks on the photos, it's not actually that bad to make it completely ruined. The fire damage had warped the roof and A pillar on the driver's side but the underlying frame itself is still fine,"

Of course, with this being a 4Chan adventure, the guy might always be trolling, so you need to add the mandatory grain of salt when checking out this story.
