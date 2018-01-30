17YO Grabs His Dad's Lamborghini Huracan Performante, Drag Races Ferrari F12

In today's downsizing-dominated world, natural aspirated-only battles get fewer by the season, which is why the drag race we're here to show you is uber-special. We're dealing with an airfield brawl involving a Lamborghini Huracan Performante and a Ferrari F12 Berlinetta.

6 photos



As for its opponent, the Prancing Horse sitting before us has been taken down the aftermarket path. To be more precise, the V12 heart of the car has been gifted with a Velos tune, as well as with a custom exhaust delivered by iPE.



Since the Taiwan-based tuning specialist delivers some of the wildest-sounding exhaust hardware out there, this Fezza can now fully express its aural feelings and emotions - the machine delivers 800 hp and the fact that it gets manhandled by a 17-year-old only makes things spicier.



This brings us to the decibel side of the battle between the



Now, if the tale we have her brings you a deja vu feeling for some of you, here's why you might be experiencing this.



For one thing, we've talked about this teen racer earlier this month, when the youngster made his drag strip debut. He also



Then there's the F12 involved in this battle. We



The Raging Bull we have here comes in factory stock form, which means we're dealing with 640 ponies. As for the drag caused by the massive rear wing of the thing, keep in mind that the Performante comes with ALA (Aerodinamica Attiva Lamborghini), so there aren't too many reasons to fret.As for its opponent, the Prancing Horse sitting before us has been taken down the aftermarket path. To be more precise, the V12 heart of the car has been gifted with a Velos tune, as well as with a custom exhaust delivered by iPE.Since the Taiwan-based tuning specialist delivers some of the wildest-sounding exhaust hardware out there, this Fezza can now fully express its aural feelings and emotions - the machine delivers 800 hp and the fact that it gets manhandled by a 17-year-old only makes things spicier.This brings us to the decibel side of the battle between the Ferrari F12 and the Lamborghini Huracan Performante - we're inviting you to turn up the volume and be the judge of the decibel brawl - keep in mind that the Raging Bull is animated by a 5.2-liter V10.Now, if the tale we have her brings you a deja vu feeling for some of you, here's why you might be experiencing this.For one thing, we've talked about this teen racer earlier this month, when the youngster made his drag strip debut. He also set a Huracan Performante 1/4-mile record for the Performante, thanks to a 10.5-second pass.Then there's the F12 involved in this battle. We talked about this Fezza just yesterday when we showed you the super-GT duking it out with a McLaren 720S that came in stock form.