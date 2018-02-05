Slate Grey 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Shows Discreet Green Tone

A PTSRS Exclusive: A brand new PTS Slate Grey (schiefergrau 6601; non-metallic UNI; 615) 991.2 GT3, awaiting delivery at Porsche Centre Mechelen in Belgium. This example sports the PDK, wheels in satin aluminum, PCCB, LED headlights in black, and full bucket seats. This shot does a very good job of portraying how Slate Grey appears in person, capturing the subtle green tone that distinguishes it from the other greys like Grey Black and Graphite Grey from the 50th Anniversary. Many thanks to local reader @piefos for the heads up and photos of this car. What are your thoughts on this example? #PTSRS

