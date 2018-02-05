autoevolution
 

Slate Grey 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Shows Discreet Green Tone

5 Feb 2018, 16:37 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
European Porsche dealers have been taking delivery of Paint to Sample 2018 911 GT3 examples for quite a while now. And since the combination of PTS shades and GT cars is the kind that can easily keep one awake at night, we've brought along yet another example of such a Neunelfer.
10 photos
2018 Porsche 911 GT3 on Nurburgring2018 Porsche 911 GT3 on Nurburgring2018 Porsche 911 GT3 on Nurburgring2018 Porsche 911 GT3 on Nurburgring2018 Porsche 911 GT3 on Nurburgring2018 Porsche 911 GT3 on Nurburgring2018 Porsche 911 GT3 on Nurburgring2018 Porsche 911 GT3 on Nurburgring2018 Porsche 911 GT3 on Nurburgring
The Porscha we have here is dressed in Slate Grey, a hue that allows the naturally aspirated toy to stay true to the understated look that has defined the brand ever since its inception.

Belgium's Porsche Centre Mechelen - this is where the car is currently awaiting to reach its owner and here's to hoping the aficionado will use this 500 Porsche as its maker intended it to.

The list of optional goodies on this car includes sating aluminum wheels, PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) hardware, as well as all-LED front light clusters coming with black inner graphics and full bucket seats.

Unlike most 991.2 GT3s we've shown you recently, this rear-engined animal doesn't come in manual trim, sporting the PDK tranny.

When it comes to the German automotive producer's GT cars, Zuffenhausen aficionados are split into two main camps. There are those who prefer to see the aggresive aero-dictated styling cues covered in extrovert shades such as Miami Blue and those who enjoy more introvert shades, such as the one we have here.

Nevertheless, Slate Grey can't quite be labeled as a non-color and that's because this shade comes with a discreet green tone - the Instagram-based Porsche registry that brought us this GT3 describes the real-world aura of the shade.

"This shot does a very good job of portraying how Slate Grey appears in person, capturing the subtle green tone that distinguishes it from the other greys like Grey Black and Graphite Grey from the 50th Anniversary," ptsrs explains on the said social network.


 

A PTSRS Exclusive: A brand new PTS Slate Grey (schiefergrau 6601; non-metallic UNI; 615) 991.2 GT3, awaiting delivery at Porsche Centre Mechelen in Belgium. This example sports the PDK, wheels in satin aluminum, PCCB, LED headlights in black, and full bucket seats. This shot does a very good job of portraying how Slate Grey appears in person, capturing the subtle green tone that distinguishes it from the other greys like Grey Black and Graphite Grey from the 50th Anniversary. Many thanks to local reader @piefos for the heads up and photos of this car. What are your thoughts on this example? #PTSRS

A post shared by #PTSRS | Will Lee (@ptsrs) on Feb 3, 2018 at 7:14am PST

2018 porsche 911 gt3 Porsche 911 Porsche cool
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Who's Your Number One? Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
LAMBORGHINI models:
LAMBORGHINI UrusLAMBORGHINI Urus Medium SUVLAMBORGHINI Aventador S RoadsterLAMBORGHINI Aventador S Roadster ExoticLAMBORGHINI Huracan PerformanteLAMBORGHINI Huracan Performante ExoticLAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 580-2 Spyder (RWD)LAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 580-2 Spyder (RWD) ExoticLAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 580-2 (RWD)LAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 580-2 (RWD) ExoticAll LAMBORGHINI models  