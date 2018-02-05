Slate Grey 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Shows Discreet Green Tone

The Porscha we have here is dressed in Slate Grey, a hue that allows the naturally aspirated toy to stay true to the understated look that has defined the brand ever since its inception.
Belgium's Porsche Centre Mechelen - this is where the car is currently awaiting to reach its owner and here's to hoping the aficionado will use this 500 Porsche as its maker intended it to.
The list of optional goodies on this car includes sating aluminum wheels, PCCB
(Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) hardware, as well as all-LED front light clusters coming with black inner graphics and full bucket seats.
Unlike most 991.2 GT3s we've shown
you recently, this rear-engined animal doesn't come in manual trim, sporting the PDK tranny.
When it comes to the German automotive producer's GT cars, Zuffenhausen aficionados are split into two main camps. There are those who prefer to see the aggresive aero-dictated styling cues covered in extrovert shades such as Miami Blue
and those who enjoy more introvert shades, such as the one we have here.
Nevertheless, Slate Grey can't quite be labeled as a non-color and that's because this shade comes with a discreet green tone - the Instagram-based Porsche registry that brought us this GT3 describes the real-world aura of the shade.
"This shot does a very good job of portraying how Slate Grey appears in person, capturing the subtle green tone that distinguishes it from the other greys like Grey Black and Graphite Grey from the 50th Anniversary,
" ptsrs explains on the said social network.
