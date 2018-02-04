Linden Green 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Is a Nod to the Air-Cooled Models of the 70s

autoevolution
 

There are tons of reasons to check out the Linden Green example of the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 we're here to show you. For instance, those outside the Porschephile realm can understand just how diverse the Paint to Sample world can be simply by zooming on the shades of green we've brought to you over the past few months.
We've selected a few of them here and we're referring to British Racing Green , Viper Green, Acid Green and Brewster Green.

As for the part of our audience who is already in love with Zuffenhausen machines, you can focus on the historical significance of the hue covering the example of the car we have here.

This Neunelfer is dressed in Linden Green, with the car having recently reached its owner in San Antonio, Texas.

Now, as the Instagram-based Porsche registry delivering the images of the Porscha aptly notes, Linden Green became famous thanks to the 1972 and 1973MY 911 Coupe and Targa, so yes, this track special is a nod to the air-cooled era.

Moving past the main hue of the car, we notice the yellow brake calipers, which signal the presence of PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brake) calipers.

Another important shade for this car is black, which can be seen on the wheels, as well as on the inner graphics of the headlights - the rear-engined delight packs the optional all-LED light clusters.

As for the cabin of this Gen 2 GT3, this is where we find a pair of full bucket seats, which, together with the carbon-ceramic brakes, mean this Porscha is ready to spend plenty of time on the track.

Nevertheless, the car comes in three-pedal form, with the owners having chosen the six-speed manual and not the seven-speed PDK tranny.

As we've mentioned on previous occasions, many owners of PTS 991.2 GT3s are members of the save the manuals camp.


 

