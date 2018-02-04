Linden Green 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Is a Nod to the Air-Cooled Models of the 70s

We've selected a few of them here and we're referring to British Racing Green
As for the part of our audience who is already in love with Zuffenhausen machines, you can focus on the historical significance of the hue covering the example of the car we have here.
This Neunelfer is dressed in Linden Green, with the car having recently reached its owner in San Antonio, Texas.
Now, as the Instagram-based Porsche registry delivering the images of the Porscha aptly notes, Linden Green became famous thanks to the 1972 and 1973MY 911 Coupe and Targa, so yes, this track special is a nod to the air-cooled era.
Moving past the main hue of the car, we notice the yellow brake calipers, which signal the presence of PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brake) calipers.
Another important shade for this car is black, which can be seen on the wheels, as well as on the inner graphics of the headlights - the rear-engined delight packs the optional all-LED light clusters.
As for the cabin of this Gen 2 GT3, this is where we find a pair of full bucket seats, which, together with the carbon-ceramic brakes, mean this Porscha is ready to spend plenty of time on the track.
Nevertheless, the car comes in three-pedal form, with the owners having chosen the six-speed manual and not the seven-speed PDK tranny.
As we've mentioned on previous occasions, many owners of PTS 991.2 GT3s are members of the save the manuals
camp.
Presenting the first known PTS Linden Green (lindgrün; formerly Chartreuse; non-metallic UNI; 226) 991.2 GT3, just delivered to one of our readers @irish.car.nerd in San Antonio, Texas. This example sports the manual, wheels in satin black, PCCB, LED headlights in black, and full bucket seats. Linden Green is yet another historic Porsche color, offered on the MY ‘72-73 911 Coupe and Targa. Or as the owner himself referred to it, “baby sh!t green”. Swipe through the photos to see how the color shifts under the sunlight at different times of the day (greener against the earlier sun, yellow against the later sun). Many thanks to the owner and Matt from @porscheofsanantonio for the photos and heads up on this car. #PTSRS
