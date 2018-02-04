Linden Green 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Is a Nod to the Air-Cooled Models of the 70s

Presenting the first known PTS Linden Green (lindgrün; formerly Chartreuse; non-metallic UNI; 226) 991.2 GT3, just delivered to one of our readers @irish.car.nerd in San Antonio, Texas. This example sports the manual, wheels in satin black, PCCB, LED headlights in black, and full bucket seats. Linden Green is yet another historic Porsche color, offered on the MY ‘72-73 911 Coupe and Targa. Or as the owner himself referred to it, “baby sh!t green”. Swipe through the photos to see how the color shifts under the sunlight at different times of the day (greener against the earlier sun, yellow against the later sun). Many thanks to the owner and Matt from @porscheofsanantonio for the photos and heads up on this car. #PTSRS

A post shared by #PTSRS | Will Lee (@ptsrs) on Feb 1, 2018 at 6:04am PST