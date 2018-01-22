Acid Green vs. Dark Sea Blue 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Color Battle Is Lit

Top or bottom: What is your pick? This particular pair of Acid Green (acidgrün; non-metallic UNI; 2M8) and Dark Sea Blue (meerblau; non-metallic UNI; A5G) 991.2 GT3s, both customer orders at Isringhausen Imports in Springfield, Illinois, best highlights how wildly different one can customize these cars. While both cars sport the manual, PCCBs, and full bucket seats, the common denominators in terms of options pretty much end there. Wheels in satin black on the top and satin aluminum on the bottom. LED headlights in black on the top, the same in the standard silver on the bottom. Deviated interior stitching in Acid Green on the top, the same in silver on the bottom. Sport Chrono on the top, no Sport Chrono on the bottom. Painted air vents on the top, the standard air vents on the bottom. GT3 seat insert stripes on the bottom. The differences go on. Many thanks to @gisringhausen for these photos shot in consistent angles, allowing us to make apples-to-apples comparisons. #PTSRS

