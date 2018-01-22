Acid Green vs. Dark Sea Blue 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Color Battle Is Lit

autoevolution
 

One of the best sides with the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 has to do with the customisation side of the track-savvy Neunelfer. And the Gen 2 GT3 spec battle we're here to show you demonstrates just how far personalization options for the naturally aspirated hero go.
Chalk 2018 Porsche 911 GT3Chalk 2018 Porsche 911 GT3
We're looking at a pair of rear-engined delights that recently landed at Isringhausen Imports in Springfield, Illinois. Note that these are customer cars.

The Acid Yellow unit will cater to the needs of those seeking an extrovert approach, while the camp preferring discreet approaches can turn to the Dark Sea Blue model.

Interestingly, bot machines come with banana-covered calipers, which signal the presence of PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) goodies. And the cars we have here shared the three-pedal layout, which means their drivers will get to enjoy the stick shift adventure.

And while the brakes and tranny choices would have one believe we're dealing with a street-biased spec, you should know that both cars pack the full bucket seats - the Dark Sea Blue machine's units come with GT3 seat inserts.

Nevertheless, there are plenty of differences between the configurations we have here. As far as the exteriors of these Porschas are concerned, the back wheels of the Acid Green bring a strong contrast with the silver wheels of the Dark Sea Blue machine. And while both pack the optional all-LED headlights, the inner graphics of the front light clusters match those of the wheels fitted to each vehicle.

As for the interior, the dark machine doesn't pack the Sport Chrono package (the other one does), while the Acid Green model also uses the hue for the air vent slats.

Top or bottom: What is your pick? This particular pair of Acid Green (acidgrün; non-metallic UNI; 2M8) and Dark Sea Blue (meerblau; non-metallic UNI; A5G) 991.2 GT3s, both customer orders at Isringhausen Imports in Springfield, Illinois, best highlights how wildly different one can customize these cars. While both cars sport the manual, PCCBs, and full bucket seats, the common denominators in terms of options pretty much end there. Wheels in satin black on the top and satin aluminum on the bottom. LED headlights in black on the top, the same in the standard silver on the bottom. Deviated interior stitching in Acid Green on the top, the same in silver on the bottom. Sport Chrono on the top, no Sport Chrono on the bottom. Painted air vents on the top, the standard air vents on the bottom. GT3 seat insert stripes on the bottom. The differences go on. Many thanks to @gisringhausen for these photos shot in consistent angles, allowing us to make apples-to-apples comparisons. #PTSRS

A post shared by #PTSRS | Will Lee (@ptsrs) on Jan 17, 2018 at 3:00pm PST

