autoevolution
 

Porsche 911 GT3 vs. McLaren 720S Sport Auto Track Battle Has Surprising Result

3 Feb 2018, 8:34 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
A track battle between the 991.2 Porsche 911 GT3 and the McLaren 720S is certainly a match made in heaven. For one thing, we're talking about a 720 hp carbon tub machine that plays the supercar card with a Grand Tourer twist and a naturally aspirated Neunelfer with circuit DNA.
4 photos
2018 Porsche 911 GT3 vs McLaren 720S Sport Auto Track Battle2018 Porsche 911 GT3 vs McLaren 720S Sport Auto Track Battle2018 Porsche 911 GT3 vs McLaren 720S Sport Auto Track Battle
And while the two rear-wheel-drive heroes have entire different manners of delivering their performance, focusing on the stopwatch means none of that matters.

The Woking animal and the Zuffenhausen beast have been thrown at each other in a Sport Auto test, one that saw the go-fast tools flying low on the Circuit de l'Anneau du Rhin.

We're talking about an uber-technical French track and you'll get to see that, while the rear-engined machine seems to be quicker through the turns, the mid-engined vehicle dominates on the straights.

Then again, when we're talking about a 720 hp, twin-turbo weapon and a 500 hp atmospheric machine, you'd expect the Macca to be quicker and we're not just talking about the straight lines here.

Then there's the pricing gap between the two. In fact, you could buy a GT3 and a 911 Carrera for the price of a 720S. Speaking of which, the Neunelfer range does pack a much closer rival for the British supercar, at least in terms of the financial side.

We're talking about the GT2 RS, which costs twice as much as the GT3 (starting prices considered here). And while some may point out that McLaren also offers the Senna, we need to point out that we're talking about a whole different pricing league (think: one million).

Since we have yet to receive a Nurburgring lap time for the McLaren 720S, we can use this comparison for a (stretched) estimate, especially if we consider the fact that the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 is a to that can blitz the infamous German track in 7:12.7.

2018 porsche 911 gt3 McLaren 720S McLaren Porsche supercar
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
Who's Your Number One? Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Latest car models:
FORD ExplorerFORD Explorer Large SUVZENVO TS1ZENVO TS1 ExoticZENVO ST1ZENVO ST1 ExoticLAND ROVER Defender 90 Works V8LAND ROVER Defender 90 Works V8 Medium SUVHYUNDAI Veloster NHYUNDAI Veloster N CompactAll car models  