Porsche 911 GT3 vs. McLaren 720S Sport Auto Track Battle Has Surprising Result

A track battle between the 991.2 Porsche 911 GT3 and the McLaren 720S is certainly a match made in heaven. For one thing, we're talking about a 720 hp carbon tub machine that plays the supercar card with a Grand Tourer twist and a naturally aspirated Neunelfer with circuit DNA.

The Woking animal and the



We're talking about an uber-technical French track and you'll get to see that, while the rear-engined machine seems to be quicker through the turns, the mid-engined vehicle dominates on the straights.



Then again, when we're talking about a 720 hp, twin-turbo weapon and a 500 hp atmospheric machine, you'd expect the Macca to be quicker and we're not just talking about the straight lines here.



Then there's the pricing gap between the two. In fact, you could buy a GT3 and a 911 Carrera for the price of a 720S. Speaking of which, the Neunelfer range does pack a much closer rival for the British supercar, at least in terms of the financial side.



We're talking about the GT2 RS, which costs twice as much as the GT3 (starting prices considered here). And while some may point out that McLaren also offers the Senna, we need to point out that we're talking about a whole different pricing league (think: one million).



Since we have yet to receive a Nurburgring lap time for the McLaren 720S, we can use this comparison for a (stretched) estimate, especially if we consider the fact that the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 is a to that can blitz the infamous German track in



