Brewster Green 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Is a Manual Gearbox Jewel

23 Jan 2018, 15:42 UTC ·
by
The world is now welcoming more and more examples of the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 and even those who turn to the Paint to Sample palette can't be 100 percent certain when it comes to the individuality of their machines - heck, we bring you new PTS Gen 2 GT3 units on a daily basis.
However, the GT3 that sits before you is special, since, at least for the moment, it is the only one of its kind. We're looking at a machine dressed in Brewster Green.

This color deserves our undivided attention, since it has serious chances of pleasing the two main Porschephile camps out there. We're talking about those who prefer wild hues such as Yellow Green and those who would rather have understated hues like White.

The owner of this Zuffenhausen delight went for a black approach when it came to the details of the car, such as the inner graphics of the front light clusters and the wheels. The latter come with cherry-colored calipers, signaling the presence of the standard steel stopping hardware.

And while we're discussing the optional extras that were selected when this naturally aspirated wonder was configured, we have to mention the three-pedal layout of the Porsche.

This 991.2 GT3 has recently landed at Porsche Center Perth, with the Australian dealership obviously taking great pride in displaying such a machine.In case you're willing to feast your eyes on more Brewster Green Neunelfers, we have good news
Now, you might be willing to see how this Paint to Sample shade looks on other incarnation of the Neunelfer. And we'll remind you that we've shown you multiple examples of the rear-engined coupe dressed in Brewster Green, such as the 991 GT3 RS and even the uber-limited 911 R. The latter is of special importance, since we're talking about a car that comes with $100,000 worth of options.



 

