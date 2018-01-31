Spyshots: 2020 Porsche 911 Turbo Preparing to Boost Its Supercar Aura

Porsche engineers are currently working overtime to complete the development of the next-generation 911 and the Turbo incarnation of the Neunelfer has now been spied winter testing.

Porsche is expected to introduce the new 911 Turbo in the second half of next year, with this reaching the market in the first part of 2020. The 2020 Turbo has left the early test mule phase behind, so the camo now covers the actual styling cues of the supercar.Up front, we see a dual LED strips serving as daytime running lights, as is the case with the current Turbo, while the air intakes are hungrier compared to those on the next-gen Carrera prototypes.The rear fenders show the typical Turbo air intakes, while the posterior of the machine is adorned with a fixed wing, as opposed to the super-sized active wing of the next-gen Carrera models. The apron still has covered parts, but we can notice the trapezoidal-shaped exhaust tips and lower air vents that are part of the Turbo recipe.A recent Automobile Mag report, which talks about the powertrains of the newcomer, leads us to belive that the Turbo will pack an evolution of the current car's twin-turbo 3.8-liter flat-six, with the new car's mid-cycle refresh set to bring a proper engine change. Nevertheless, we'd take such info with a grain of salt.For one thing, the tech expectations for the newcomer are incredibly high - keep in mind that Porsche has yet to deliver a production application of the variable combustion engine patent it trademarked back in 2015.As far as the handling part goes, we have to mention the wider tracks and the updated engine positioning (the rear-engined layout stays, but the mill will get slightly closer to the center of the car).Zuffenhausen engineers are also expected to come with an evolution of the 991 model's active aerodynamics.Porsche is expected to introduce the new 911 Turbo in the second half of next year, with this reaching the market in the first part of 2020.