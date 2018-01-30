Chalk 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Weissach Is Next-Level Understatement

Those outside the Porschephile realm sometimes struggle to what the fuss is all about when it comes to, say, a mix between one of the Neunelfer's over twenty derivatives and a certain color. Well, we've brought along a Chalk incarnation of the 2018 911 GT2 RS to tell this story.

As one can easily notice, Chalk is the kind of color that pays tribute to the pedigree of the brand, reminding us of the hues aficionados got to enjoy back in the day.



With its anything-but-flashy nature, this hue allows the rear-engined beast to better connect to its DNA, since the understated aura has defined the company ever since its inception.



Given all these details, it's difficult not to notice the contrast between the hue and the overly extrovert aura of the Porsche 911 GT2 RS.



For one thing, it's enough to throw a glance at the aero-dictated lines of this Porscha to understand the beast that it is.



Then there's the Nurburgring production car lap record sitting in its trophy cabinet. The starting price of a Weissach-gifted example, as is the case with the one we have here, might seem like a lot when considering this kind of money could theoretically bring one a pair of 991.2 GT3s (this is a 7:12.7 car on the Nurburgring).



Then again, if we consider the fact that the new GT2 RS one-upped the million-dollar 918 Spyder by a full ten seconds (the Neunelfer delivered a lap time of 7:57), the price of the 911 special suddenly seems reasonable.



And yes, that record will be





And yes, that record will be challenged once the Green Hell opens its gates for the 2018 season.