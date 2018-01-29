Summer Yellow 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Is a German in New York

When we think of Porsche and New York, one of the first things that come to mind is the Friends episode that saw Rachel and Ross trying not to get in trouble with the law behind the wheel of a Neunelfer. Nevertheless, we're here for another kind of 911 NY adventure, one that involves a 2018 GT3.
The Gen 2 GT3
we have here recently landed in the Big Apple, with the thing being dressed in Summer Yellow.
Now, before inviting you to feast your eyes on the Instagram gallery below (make sure to use the swipe feature), we'll mention that the Porsche registry delivering these images had something to say about the Summer Yellow attire of this Porscha
While the optional all-LED headlights of the rear-engined machine come with black inner graphics, the wheels of the car come in silver. And while many specs match the two, the one we have here still seems brilliant in our book.
Speaking of optional extras, the 500 hp toy comes with carbon-ceramic brakes and full bucket seats, so this contraption is ready to spend plenty of time on the track. Even so, we're not looking at a PDK setup, since the flat-six hero comes with a stick shift.
"This is clearly a different color vs. the original Summer Yellow that was available for model years ‘87 and ‘88 on the 911 and 944. The paint code for that is M1A. I’ve included photos of the original, which is much paler and more pastel than today’s evolution of Summer Yellow. Today’s iteration is much darker and ostensibly sits in between the lighter Racing Yellow and darker Signal Yellow on the spectrum of yellows,
" ptsrs explains.
Given the special aura of the car's Paint to Sample hue, one can understand the lack of patience regarding this image (the protective bits are still on the car, but we won't complain).
Presenting the first known PTS Summer Yellow (sommergelb; non-metallic UNI; Z21) 991.2 GT3, just delivered to Porsche Roslyn in New York. This example sports the manual, wheels in silver (not satin aluminum), PCCB, LED headlights in black, and full bucket seats. Most importantly, this is clearly a different color vs. the original Summer Yellow that was available for model years ‘87 and ‘88 on the 911 and 944. The paint code for that is M1A. I’ve included photos of the original, which is much paler and more pastel than today’s evolution of Summer Yellow. Today’s iteration is much darker and ostensibly sits in between the lighter Racing Yellow and darker Signal Yellow on the spectrum of yellows. It is very interesting and somewhat perplexing to see this practice of the same name being used for clearly different colors. Make note that any Google searches of Summer Yellow will not turn up this color, as it will show the original, paler version. Many thanks to @porsche_pano from Porsche Roslyn for the detailed photos and info. #PTSRS
