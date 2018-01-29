Summer Yellow 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Is a German in New York

Presenting the first known PTS Summer Yellow (sommergelb; non-metallic UNI; Z21) 991.2 GT3, just delivered to Porsche Roslyn in New York. This example sports the manual, wheels in silver (not satin aluminum), PCCB, LED headlights in black, and full bucket seats. Most importantly, this is clearly a different color vs. the original Summer Yellow that was available for model years ‘87 and ‘88 on the 911 and 944. The paint code for that is M1A. I’ve included photos of the original, which is much paler and more pastel than today’s evolution of Summer Yellow. Today’s iteration is much darker and ostensibly sits in between the lighter Racing Yellow and darker Signal Yellow on the spectrum of yellows. It is very interesting and somewhat perplexing to see this practice of the same name being used for clearly different colors. Make note that any Google searches of Summer Yellow will not turn up this color, as it will show the original, paler version. Many thanks to @porsche_pano from Porsche Roslyn for the detailed photos and info. #PTSRS

