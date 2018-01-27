London's First 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Has This Awesome Vanity Plate

This is an awesome time to be a Neunelfer aficionado since specials such as the 2018 911 GT3 (Touring Package included) and 2018 911 GT2 RS landing in dealerships across the world.

7 photos



As some of you know, vanity plates are quite important in the UK and this Zuffenhausen animal seems to be pretty good at playing the game. After all, not many plate choices are more fitting for this supercar than the "2GT" one adorning the rear apron of the 700 hp beast.



This Rennsport Neunelfer comes dressed in Black, one of the standard hues for the machine. Nevertheless, if you're the kind who prefers vivid hues on Porsche GT cars, here's a



The spec of the rear-wheel-drive special includes the diet-frenzy Weissach Package, which means we're looking at a contraption that cost at least $300,000.



Then again, if we consider the performance level of this Porscha, its financial side doesn't seem exaggerated anymore. For one thing, we'll remind you that this is the holder of the Nurburgring production car lap record.



And with a lap time of 6:47, this Neunelfer has proved it can one-up the one-million 918 Spyder by a whopping ten seconds.



P.S.: If this tale gives you a bit of a deja vu feeling, it's probably because we recently



Fortunately, the supercar was also spotted cruising through the city-state and we have to admit that all we could focus on when coming across the sighting were the gaping exhausts allowing the 700 hp twin-turbo flat-six at the back of the thing to express its aural feelings and emotions.



And the freshest sighting of the kind comes from London, with the British capital city having recently welcomed its first customer GT2 RS.As some of you know, vanity plates are quite important in the UK and this Zuffenhausen animal seems to be pretty good at playing the game. After all, not many plate choices are more fitting for this supercar than the "2GT" one adorning the rear apron of the 700 hp beast.This Rennsport Neunelfer comes dressed in Black, one of the standard hues for the machine. Nevertheless, if you're the kind who prefers vivid hues on Porsche GT cars, here's a Miami Blue example for you.The spec of the rear-wheel-drive special includes the diet-frenzy Weissach Package, which means we're looking at a contraption that cost at least $300,000.Then again, if we consider the performance level of this Porscha, its financial side doesn't seem exaggerated anymore. For one thing, we'll remind you that this is the holder of the Nurburgring production car lap record.And with a lap time of 6:47, this Neunelfer has proved it can one-up the one-million 918 Spyder by a whopping ten seconds.P.S.: If this tale gives you a bit of a deja vu feeling, it's probably because we recently showed you the first 991.2 GT2 RS in Monaco. And yes, the thing was also dressed in black and fitted with the Weissach goodies.Fortunately, the supercar was also spotted cruising through the city-state and we have to admit that all we could focus on when coming across the sighting were the gaping exhausts allowing the 700 hp twin-turbo flat-six at the back of the thing to express its aural feelings and emotions.