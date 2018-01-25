autoevolution
 

Monaco's First 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Is a Black Beauty

Spending time behind the wheel of a 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS is an occasion on its own and when the rear-engined delight happens to be the first in Monaco, the level of attention-grabbing goes through the (carbon) roof.
And we can now show you the first example of the 700 hp supercar to have landed in the supercar capital. We're looking at a Black car that comes with the Weissach Package for the ultimate diet.

Thanks to the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, we can see the rear-engined special in detail. And while the clip zooms in on the carbon fiber goodies of the supercar, we also get to see the beast being chased though the city-state - the gaping exhaust tips of the Porscha stand out like few other elements on the car.

Sure, you might see the GT2 RS cruising at bicycle-worthy speeds here, but keep in mind that we're talking about the current holder of the Nurburgring production car lap record.

Thanks to its 6:47 chronograph number, the Neunelfer proved it can be a full ten seconds quicker than the all-mighty 918 Spyder. And if you look at things from this perspective, the $300,000 starting price (with the W Pack) of the animal almost seems reasonable - on the other hand, we also have to consider that you could buy a pair of 2018 GT3 for this money, with the latter being a 7:12.7 car.

The Rennsport Neunelfer's Ring record was no easy feat. For one thing, there are multiple beasts waiting to grab that trophy once the infamous German track opens its gates for the 2018 season.

From the 755 hp Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 to the 1,500 hp Koenigsegg Regera, the names that are set to take on the Ring this year are enough to keep aficionados from across the world on their toes.

