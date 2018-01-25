Gulf Blue 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Is a Sight for Sore Eyes

A brand new PTS Gulf Blue (gulfblau; non-metallic UNI; 328) 991.2 GT3 has been delivered to Porsche North Scottsdale in Arizona recently. This example sports the manual, wheels in satin black, PCCB, LED headlights in black, and full bucket seats. One of the cleanest and most cohesive examples I have seen to date. Also quite amazing to see the very high take rate of the manual, especially on the PTS examples I’ve featured. Porsche truly is saving the manuals. Many thanks to our friend @autohausmarcus for sharing with us photos and info of this car, just before the owner had picked it up. What are your thoughts on this example? #PTSRS

