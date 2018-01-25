autoevolution
 

Gulf Blue 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Is a Sight for Sore Eyes

25 Jan 2018, 15:26 UTC
by
When the name of the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 is mentioned, it can be pretty difficult to think of something peaceful. Whether it's the 9,000 rpm or its 7:12.7 Nurburgring lap time, this Porscha was a riot. Nevertheless, when a Paint to Sample hue such as the Gulf Blue of the Neunelfer we have here shows up, gazing at the thing is enough to get one into a meditative state.
So what kind of spiritual awakening such a Neunelfer can lead to? Well, for one thing, this hue is enough to remind us of the uber-intense motorsport collaboration between the automaker and the oil specialist, even though this isn't the full Gulf livery - here's a 991.1-generation GT3 RS example of such a racing attire for you.

If we leave the main hue of the machine aside, we'll notice the strong contrast generate by the black elements of the car, such as the headlight inner graphics (the machine features the optional all-LED units). Oh, and let's not forget the wheels, which (don't really) conceal banana-hued calipers, signaling the presence of another sweet option, namely the carbon-ceramic brakes.

As for the cabin of this Gen 2 GT3, the interior of the car accommodated a stick shift, which is mixed with the full bucket seats - bringing the 918 Spyder-borrowed seats and the manual tranny together makes for quite a combo.

Those of you wondering about the place where this Porsche will get to spend an important part of its life should know that the track-savvy machine has recently landed at Porsche North Scottsdale in Arizona.

A brand new PTS Gulf Blue (gulfblau; non-metallic UNI; 328) 991.2 GT3 has been delivered to Porsche North Scottsdale in Arizona recently. This example sports the manual, wheels in satin black, PCCB, LED headlights in black, and full bucket seats.

