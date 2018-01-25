Gulf Blue 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Is a Sight for Sore Eyes

So what kind of spiritual awakening such a Neunelfer can lead to? Well, for one thing, this hue is enough to remind us of the uber-intense motorsport collaboration between the automaker and the oil specialist, even though this isn't the full Gulf livery - here's a 991.1-generation GT3 RS example
of such a racing attire for you.
If we leave the main hue of the machine aside, we'll notice the strong contrast generate by the black elements of the car, such as the headlight inner graphics (the machine features the optional all-LED units). Oh, and let's not forget the wheels, which (don't really) conceal banana-hued calipers, signaling the presence of another sweet option, namely the carbon-ceramic brakes.
As for the cabin of this Gen 2 GT3
, the interior of the car accommodated a stick shift, which is mixed with the full bucket seats - bringing the 918 Spyder-borrowed seats and the manual tranny together makes for quite a combo.
Those of you wondering about the place where this Porsche will get to spend an important part of its life should know that the track-savvy machine has recently landed at Porsche North Scottsdale in Arizona.
P.S.: Don't forget to use the swipe feature when checking out the Instagram post below, so you can enjoy the full visual might of this Zuffenhausen hero (sure, this is a Neunelfer, so the posterior might be your favorite angle, but which other perspectives makes you want to jump for joy?).
