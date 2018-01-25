Mint Green 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Is So Fresh, So Clean

@PTSGT3 Exclusive: here is the first known PTS Mint Green 991.2 GT3. This car was seen at Porsche Montelimar by @max_aix and features satin black wheels, steel brakes, and a manual. This is such a rare color on GT3s and truly a favorite of mine. Swipe left to see additional photos of this car and one of my favorite 997.2 GT3s. Cheers for sending these photos, Max! Follow @ptsgt3 for more. ---------------------------------------------------- 📷: @max_aix #gt3 #newgt3 #porsche #porschegram #porschecxx #painttosample #mintgreen #pts #ptsgt3

A post shared by @PTSGT3 (@ptsgt3) on Jan 24, 2018 at 10:45am PST