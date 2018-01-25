Mint Green 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Is So Fresh, So Clean

The aggressive aero-dictated lines of the Gen 2 GT3 stand our when adorned with this shade, so we're looking at a machine that can stand out even among its kind.
The owner of the machine has decided to mix the said shade with black elements, namely the inner graphics of the headlights (this features the optional all-LED units) and the wheels.
This rear-engined animal comes with red calipers, which means it packs the standard steel brakes. Speaking of the features of the car, the Porscha comes with a clutch.
And it's not difficult to imagine the thrills the driver of the supercar will enjoy when playing with this 9,000 rpm monster.The six-speed manual revolution is on
It seems that the PTS label of the Gen 2 GT3 has the ability to make the save-the-manuals camp extremely happy. For one thing, we've shown you multiple stick shift-gifted PTS GT3s this week. In case you missed them, here are the splendid shades we discussed over the past few days: Light Green
, Brewster Green
, Mexico Blue
and Gulf Blue
(we have to admit that the green and blue gathering was a concidence, but, given the eye candy delivered by these 911s, we're not expecting anybody to complain).
While we're at it, we'll remind you that Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package examples have also started reaching dealers. And with the TP only coming in manual form, clutch fans only have more reasons to jump for joy.
P.S.: The Instagram Porsche registry that delivered these images decided to add a photo of a 997.2 GT3 dressed in Mint Green, so make sure to use the swipe feature of the post to feast your eyes on these amazing German velocity tools.
@PTSGT3 Exclusive: here is the first known PTS Mint Green 991.2 GT3. This car was seen at Porsche Montelimar by @max_aix and features satin black wheels, steel brakes, and a manual. This is such a rare color on GT3s and truly a favorite of mine. Swipe left to see additional photos of this car and one of my favorite 997.2 GT3s. Cheers for sending these photos, Max! Follow @ptsgt3 for more. ---------------------------------------------------- 📷: @max_aix #gt3 #newgt3 #porsche #porschegram #porschecxx #painttosample #mintgreen #pts #ptsgt3
