Light Green 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Manual Shines Bright in Florida

The Gen 2 GT3 we're looking at comes dressed in a shade dubbed Light Green, with the color resembling that found on tennis balls - the hue used to be known under the Birch Green nameplate.
Leaving the main hue of the Porscha behind, we notice the black elements of the vehicle, which create a strong contrast. You know, the bits like the wheels and the inner graphics of the optional all-LED headlights.
And we have to mention that green isn't the only vivid hue on this Zuffenhausen hero, since we can also use this title for the red brake calipers of the Neunelfer (the thing packs the standard steel brakes).
As for the cabin of the Neunelfer, this holds a pair of contrasting elements. We're referring to the full bucket seats, which are one's best friend at the track, but will make your back complain after a few hours of driving and the six-speed manual, which obviously makes the machine slightly slower than its PDK incarnation - we'll use this occasion to remind you that the 991.2 incarnation of the Porsche 911 GT3 managed to lap the Green Hell in just 7:12.7
.
This rear-engined beast was recently delivered in Ontario, Florida and we can be sure that it will shine brighter than the sun the usually floods the state.
P.S.: Those of you who prefer the Touring Package incarnation of the GT3 to the standard one, if we may call the latter so, also have reasons to jump for joy these days. And here are two of them (you can choose between two contrasting finishes, namely White
and Carmine Red
).
A brand new Light Green (lichtgrün; formerly Birch Green; 253) 991.2 GT3 has been delivered in Orlando, Florida. This example sports the manual, wheels in satin black, steel brakes, LED headlights in black, and full bucket seats. These photos do a superb job of capturing how this color looks under typical overcast lighting. Many thanks to our friend Andreas @zem930 at Porsche of Orlando for the photos and info. What are your thoughts on this example? #PTSRS
A post shared by #PTSRS | Will Lee (@ptsrs) on Jan 14, 2018 at 7:07am PST