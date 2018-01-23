Jerry Seinfeld's Porsche 911 GT3 RS Has 918 Spyder Liquid Metal Chrome Blue Hue

It's no secret that Jerry Seinfeld loves his Porsches and the jewels that make up the comedian's Zuffenhausen machine collection never ceases to amaze us. The aficionado recently turned to Instagram to share yet another one of his rear-engined delights with us and this time around we're looking at a 911 GT3 RS that stands out even when compared to others of its kind.
The aura of this Neunelfer comes from its paint, which is borrowed from the all-mighty 918 Spyder
. That's right you Porschephiles, we're talking about Liquid Metal Chrome Blue.
And we're not even bothered by the fact that Seinfeld only shared a single photo of the track toy with us. No, that's not because this shot showcases the posterior of the Porscha - you see, the said shade is the kind that needs to be experienced in person, so all the images in the world couldn't do it justice.
We're looking at a nine-layer finish, one that came as a $64,000 option on the 918. For the record, this kind of cash could bring one a brand new Porsche 718 Cayman
with a few optional extras.
Here's how the German automaker describes the shade: "Nine coats of the Liquid Metal paint applied with high precision, three manual processing stages, and three final clear coats guarantee impressive light reflection and extraordinary depth. Every reflection helps to emphasize the contours of the 918 Spyder with even more clarity. The paint is highly vibrant and gives the surface the appearance of liquid metal,
"
Given the uber-special aura of this hue, it's no wonder that the VIP gearhead went all the way and had the rear wing side elements and the engine cover finished in the color.
So if you ever find yourself supercar hunting in New York, make sure to keep an eye out for this magical Porscha.
@ptsrs Thought you should have on file. Liquid Chrome Blue Metallic 1 of one.
