3,600 HP McLaren 720S Squad Is the British Rainbow

We're talking about a five-car crew, one that goes from no-color to full hue - from the pair of black machines, through another pair of green units, to the Baby Blue monster leading the squad, there are plenty of hue options to choose from.
For one thing, if we had to calculate the exact overall output of this squad, things would get a bit complicated. In theory, we're looking at 3,600 hp, but this involves trusting the factory output numbers of the Macca
.
Nevertheless, as independent dyno charts have shown, the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 that occupies the center section of the 720S actually sits closer to 800 hp, so one might have to think twice about the result mentioned above.
Now that the McLaren 720S has delighted us with its color magic, we'll get to see more and more owners turning to the wrap world. We've already brought you second skin jobs involving the go-fast animal and yet the ones we've seen so far involved partial wraps - in case you missed them, this example
is as good as any.
As such, we have yet to see a full wrap adorning a 720S. Nevertheless, we're keeping an eye out for such aftermarket shenanigans and we'll bring them to you as soon as we get our keyboards on them.
P.S.: While we're talking McLaren sightings, we'll remind you that the Senna
will start reaching its owners later in the year and we can't wait to feast our eyes on the $1 million velocity behemoth.
One hell of a group Squad goals? • • • • PHOTOGRAPHER: @thatbabyblue720s OWNERS: @thatbabyblue720s @flyguyd2000 @supercarowner @mayurshree @balog_collective #Alex_Agera #teamhowie #instacars #itswhitenoise #ineedamoneytree #teamrosso #keystothejungle #exotic #exoticcar #exoticcars #autogespot #amazingcars247 #allaboutsupercars #car #cars #cargasm #carlife #carporn #carselfie #carstagram #carspotting #carswithoutlimits #carsofinstagram #carsovereverything #apollo_mlif3
A post shared by Alex Agera Rudnicki (@alex_agera) on Jan 21, 2018 at 2:01pm PST