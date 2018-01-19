autoevolution
 

White 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package Is an Understated Archangel

19 Jan 2018, 13:01 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
We've brought you so many shades of the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3, be it in standard or Touring Package form, that it can be easy to forget how well a white example of the rear-engined hero looks like.
3 photos
Maritime Blue 2018 Porsche 911 GT3Maritime Blue 2018 Porsche 911 GT3
Well, the Instagram photos we have here come to remind us that the said hue is a heavenly choice for this Zuffenhausen machine, especially when it comes to the discreet TP incarnation of the machine.

Given the almost wingless profile of the Touring Package (the flat-six delight has a Gurney flap over an active wing, remember?), the white color of the car helps the 500 hp Porscha establish a stronger connection to its ancestors.

Going past the main shade of the Neunelfer we have here, we'll mention silver, which is used for the wheels and the inner graphics of the all-LED headlights. Perhaps this is why the owner decided to go with the chrome window trim, not the high gloss black goodie.

This is no budget-savvy configuration and we're not just referring to the said light clusters. For instance, the banana-colored calipers indicate the presence of the PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) goodies.

The carbon-ceramic stopping hardware is just one of the options that point out to the track-savvy nature of this machine, with another one coming from the full bucket seats found inside the car - notice the sweet carbon seat backs.

However, if you're expecting a PDK setup, you'll be disappointed. Instead, this 500 hp beast comes with the six-speed manual, so its driver can play the clutch game.

Speaking of the cabin, this continued the simple nature of the exterior and we're talking about the color and material choice here.

P.S.: If you happen to belong to the vivid color-loving camp, here's a Carmined Red incarnation of the GT3 TP, one that features black details.


 

With all these crazy PTS colors, white will always have a place on GT cars. This Touring looks absolutely perfect. I really love the simplified bucket seats too. Thoughts? Follow @ptsgt3 for more. ---------------------------------------------------- 📷/owner: Rennlist member Chris88 #gt3 #newgt3 #porsche #porschegram #porschecxx #painttosample #pts #ptsgt3

A post shared by @PTSGT3 (@ptsgt3) on Jan 18, 2018 at 11:29am PST

2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package 2018 porsche 911 gt3 Porsche 911 Porsche cool
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 Carrera TPORSCHE 911 Carrera T CoupePORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C)PORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C) CompactPORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982)PORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982) Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport TurismoPORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo LuxuryPORSCHE Cayenne TurboPORSCHE Cayenne Turbo Medium SUVAll PORSCHE models  