autoevolution
 

White Porsche 911 GT3 RS Gets Mexico Blue GT2 RS Sticker Pack for Weissach Look

11 Jan 2018, 16:42 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
As the Porschephiles among you have probably noticed, the 911 GT3 RS has lost some of its headline shine over the past months. This, of course, if owed to the fact that Zuffenahsuen introduced new Neunelfer specials belonging to the 991.2 generation, such as the GT3 (Touring Package included) and the GT2 RS, with the latter also managing to grab the Nurburgring production car lap record.
5 photos
991.2 Porsche 911 GT3 RS on Nurburgring991.2 Porsche 911 GT3 RS on Nurburgring991.2 Porsche 911 GT3 RS on Nurburgring991.2 Porsche 911 GT3 RS on Nurburgring
Thus, those who have adorned their garages with a 911 GT3 RS PDK are turning to the aftermarket to ensure that their track tools stay fresh. And the latest example of the sort involves the white Rennsport Neunelfer we're here to show you

The thing hadn't been configured with any CCX stripes, but its owner has now taken things down a different path, turning to a second skin job.

To be more precise, the GT3 RS features a vinyl on its top section, one that allows it to resemble the 991.2 GT2 RS. Keep in mind that we're talking about the dual-stripe Weissach Package incarnation of the 700 hp animal.

Mexico Blue was the hue of choice for the vinyl play we have here, which means this rear-engined delight now stands out from a distance. Nevertheless, we're not expecting this decal approach to suit all tastes, as we're expecting certain aficionados to prefer the plain white look of the car.

Looking past the hue play on the body of the car, we notice this features the optional all-LED headlights, which come with black inner graphics. As for the wheels, these come in the platinum finish.

As for the cabin, we notice the full bucket seats of the Rennsport Neunelfer, which are shared with the all-mighty 918 Spyder. So we expect this 500 hp monster to spend an important part of its life doing what its maker intended it to, namely blitzing the track.


 

#beforeandafter #GT3RS #MexicoBlue • #Porsche ///#SSCustoms • #paintisdead

A post shared by SS Customs (@ss_customs) on Jan 10, 2018 at 9:20am PST

porsche 911 gt3 rs Porsche 911 GT2 RS Porsche Porsche 911
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 Carrera TPORSCHE 911 Carrera T CoupePORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C)PORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C) CompactPORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982)PORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982) Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport TurismoPORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo LuxuryPORSCHE Cayenne TurboPORSCHE Cayenne Turbo Medium SUVAll PORSCHE models  