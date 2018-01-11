White Porsche 911 GT3 RS Gets Mexico Blue GT2 RS Sticker Pack for Weissach Look

As the Porschephiles among you have probably noticed, the 911 GT3 RS has lost some of its headline shine over the past months. This, of course, if owed to the fact that Zuffenahsuen introduced new Neunelfer specials belonging to the 991.2 generation, such as the GT3 (Touring Package included) and the GT2 RS, with the latter also managing to grab the Nurburgring production car lap record.

The thing hadn't been configured with any CCX stripes, but its owner has now taken things down a different path, turning to a second skin job.



To be more precise, the GT3 RS features a vinyl on its top section, one that allows it to resemble the 991.2 GT2 RS. Keep in mind that we're talking about the dual-stripe



Mexico Blue was the hue of choice for the vinyl play we have here, which means this rear-engined delight now stands out from a distance. Nevertheless, we're not expecting this decal approach to suit all tastes, as we're expecting certain aficionados to prefer the plain white look of the car.



Looking past the hue play on the body of the car, we notice this features the optional all-LED headlights, which come with black inner graphics. As for the wheels, these come in the platinum finish.



As for the cabin, we notice the full bucket seats of the Rennsport Neunelfer, which are shared with the all-mighty 918 Spyder. So we expect this 500 hp monster to spend an important part of its life doing what its maker intended it to, namely blitzing the track.





