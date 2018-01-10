Yellow Green 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Looks Savage in Australia

This example of the 991.2 GT3 is dressed in a hue dubbed Yellow Green (the German name of the color is Gelbgrün). The vehicle has recently landed in Australia. And while the color looks vicious in the shade, we can only image how vivid this feels when bathing in the sun.
It looks like the configuration of this rear-engined machine brings a mix of street and track assets. The first come from the standard steel brakes, whose presence is signaled by the red calipers.
And while the rear-engined animal features black wheels, the headlights come with silver inner graphics (the Porscha is gifted with the optional all-LED light clusters).
As for the circuit-friendly features of the car, these come from the Clubsport Package, which involves a rollcage, as well as from the full bucket seats, which are shared with the 918 Spyder
Fortunately, the 500 hp naturally aspirated beast we're looking at will be put to good use on the circuit, thus being used as its maker intended.
The images of the car show this next to an incarnation of the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 that seems to be dressed in Chalk, so those of you who prefer understated hues can also get their kicks. Nevertheless, the Chalk-covered Neunelfer packs a set of side stripes, which involve red Porsche badging.
If you're looking to enjoy real-world images of Touring Package-gifted GT3s, we'll remind you that the wingless special has already reached dealers across the Old Continent.
Nevertheless, as we explained earlier today, when bringing you a Jet Black Metallic
unit, it's still too early for Paint to Sample example of the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package.
Just landed: A Gelbgrün (137, UNI) 991.2 GT3 in Sydney, Australia. This particular example is specced with full bucket seats, steel brakes and Clubsport package. Really amazing color, absolutely love it. // #PTSGT4 // photo by .dee (Rennlist forum member)
