Racing Yellow 2018 Porsche 911 Carrera T Looks Majestic in Porsche Dealership

And the freshest spotting from the rear-engined realm shows a Carrera T waiting to reach its owner in the automaker's home country. This Porscha, which is dressed in Racing Yellow (this was the launch color of the model), was spotted in Porsche Zentrum Nurnberg.
Speaking of the coupe's hue, we'll remind you that this lightweight special is only offered in a limited number of colors. As such, the list of Carrera T shades includes Black, Lava Orange, Guards Red, Racing Yellow, White and Miami Blue, as well as the metallic hues Carrara White, Jet Black and GT Silver.
And while you can also have the model with a PDK tranny, the car we have here comes in three-pedal form, as confirmed by the interior shot.
Now, as much as we love the idea of a Neunelfer with a shorter rear axle, we need to remind that, as is the case with, say, the GTS, the Carrera T badge does remove some of the practical aspects of the 911
.
For one thing, the model comes with the PASM Sport suspension, which brings it 20mm closer to the road. Then there's the thinner soundproofing, as well as the lighter glass for the rear and rear side windows.
Of course, we also have weight-saving measures that don't involve drawbacks, such as the handle-replacing door loops or the fact that you can opt not to have the rear seats or the infotainment system removed.
All in all, the Carrera T tips the scales at 3,142 lbs, while a standard Carrera weighs in at 3,175 lbs.
In case you're reading this from the US, we'll remind you that the Carrera T won't reach American soil until March.
